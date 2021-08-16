AFC Cup 2021 Playoffs: Bengaluru FC 1-0 Club Eagles - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC started their 2021 season playing the AFC Cup 2021 Playoffs against Club Eagles in the Maldives. It was a crucial game for both teams, as a victory today would guarantee a spot in the group stages of the AFC Cup.

Club Eagles started the game with a slow-paced approach while Bengaluru FC tried to use their wingers and pace to break open the Eagles defense.

Jayesh Rane gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the 26th minute when he unleashed a powerful grounder from inside the box, which rattled the net from a long throw-in.

After taking the lead, Bengaluru FC took control of the game.

The first half ended with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in favor of Bengaluru FC.

The second half went about without much fuss, which saw both teams squander some easy chances. In the end, Bengaluru FC managed to win the game 1-0 through a Jayesh Rane first-half strike. With this win, Bengaluru FC have secured a spot in the group stages of the AFC Cup.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

Bengaluru FC scored from a set-piece again today.

#4 New manager, same love story with set-pieces for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's love affair with set-pieces, which started under Ashley Westwood, continued under Albert Rocca and Carles Cuadrat, and it seems to be the same under new manager Marco Pezzaiuoli. All the previous managers mentioned above have stated how the players of Bengaluru FC practice various set-piece routines during and after practice. Therefore, we should credit the Bengaluru FC players for being consistent in getting goals from set-piece routines.

The BFC midfield looked out of shape during the game.

#3 Bengaluru FC yet to get into a rhythm under Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC were not up to their usual standards in today's game. Their build-up and movement lacked sharpness. The brand of football that Bengaluru FC is known for was missing today.

We must keep in mind that Bengaluru FC are under a new manager, and this was their first official game under him.

Even though they didn't have much to do, the defense was opened up on a couple of occasions by a simple through ball.

The midfield lacked cohesion between defense and attack. The midfielders also lacked understanding among themselves. The lack of supply from the midfield was one reason why the attackers didn't have a good game. Bengaluru FC missed someone with leadership qualities in midfield. Marco Pezzaiuoli will hope one of the youngsters can step up and own the midfield.

Sunil Chhetri didn't have the best of games.

#2 Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, and Cleiton Silva fail to do anything substantial

The front three of Bengaluru FC is one of India's best trios. People expect the three to deliver day in day out, but they were not able to deliver today. The trio didn't have good service from midfield, and they couldn't use their pace to good effect.

However, the Club Eagles defense was up to the task of keeping the trio quiet. The Eagles defenders kept a close watch on Sunil Chhetri and didn't give any space to the Indian skipper. Cleiton Silva and Udanta Singh seemed to be out of ideas when closed down by the Eagles defenders.

Marco Pezzaiuoli will want his best players to get into their rhythm as the group stages begin.

Jayesh Rane was the man of the match for Bengaluru FC (Image courtesy: Jayesh Rane Social Media)

#1 Jayesh Rane the man of the moment for Bengaluru FC

Jayesh Rane was one of the hottest prospects in Indian football a few years back when he won the I-League with Aizawl FC in 2016-17. However, his move to ATK hampered his playing time as he couldn't become a regular under Antonio Lopez Habas despite winning the Indian Super League with ATK in 2019-20.

Jayesh Rane will now be hoping to revive his career as a regular starting eleven player in Bengaluru FC.

Today, Jayesh Rane's strike in the 26th minute secured the group stage spot for Bengaluru FC. Jayesh will hope to keep scoring crucial goals for Bengaluru FC to give his career a much-needed boost.

Edited by Prem Deshpande