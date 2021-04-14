Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club

Bengaluru FC Training (Image Courtesy: BFC Twitter)
Bengaluru FC Training (Image Courtesy: BFC Twitter)
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 39 min ago
Feature

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Nepal Army Club in a second-round AFC Cup 2021 qualifier at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Blues finished seventh in the league phase of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season with 22 points, managing to win just five of their 20 fixtures.

Yrondu Musavu-King, Juanan, Cleiton Silva, and Erik Paartulu are the four foreign players in Bengaluru FC's squad for the AFC Cup 2021. BFC have added Sharon Padattil, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayan, and Muhammad Inayath from the reserve team to their senior squad. It will be an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle and find a permanent place in the first team.

Under the guidance of new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC will be confident of edging past Nepal Army Club in the AFC Cup 2021 qualifier.

The Nepali outfit, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka Police SC 5-1 in a first-round AFC Cup 2021.

The winner between Bengaluru FC and Nepal Army Club could join ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Basundhara Kings, and Maziya in Group D of the AFC Cup 2021.

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: When to watch

Date: April 14, 2021

Advertisement

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Where to watch

The second-round AFC Cup 2021 qualifier between Bengaluru FC and Nepal Army Club will be streamed on Bengaluru FC's official YouTube Channel (BFC TV).

India: BFC TV

Published 14 Apr 2021, 08:00 IST
comments icon
AFC Cup 2019 Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Football News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी