AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Nepal Army Club in a second-round AFC Cup 2021 qualifier at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

The Blues finished seventh in the league phase of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season with 22 points, managing to win just five of their 20 fixtures.

Yrondu Musavu-King, Juanan, Cleiton Silva, and Erik Paartulu are the four foreign players in Bengaluru FC's squad for the AFC Cup 2021. BFC have added Sharon Padattil, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayan, and Muhammad Inayath from the reserve team to their senior squad. It will be an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle and find a permanent place in the first team.

Juanan Gonzalez has recovered from an injury he sustained at the end of the Indian Super League campaign, and worked his way back into Marco Pezzaiuoli's plans for the AFC Cup qualifiers. #WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia #BFCvTAFC pic.twitter.com/Qz0ngHD0WL — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 13, 2021

Under the guidance of new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, Bengaluru FC will be confident of edging past Nepal Army Club in the AFC Cup 2021 qualifier.

The Nepali outfit, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka Police SC 5-1 in a first-round AFC Cup 2021.

The winner between Bengaluru FC and Nepal Army Club could join ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Basundhara Kings, and Maziya in Group D of the AFC Cup 2021.

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: When to watch

Date: April 14, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Where to watch

The second-round AFC Cup 2021 qualifier between Bengaluru FC and Nepal Army Club will be streamed on Bengaluru FC's official YouTube Channel (BFC TV).

India: BFC TV

