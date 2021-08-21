AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Maziya will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Saturday.
Maziya lost their Matchday 1 fixture against the Bashundhara Kings by a 2-0 margin on August 18. Maziya's Mohamed Irufaan scored an own goal in the 25th minute to concede their opponents a one-goal lead, which was doubled by Kings winger Robinho in the 40th minute. Maldives outfit Maziya failed to put in a single goal and ended up on the losing side.
They now go up against a strong ATK Mohun Bagan side in a must-win encounter to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive. A loss or draw against the Mariners would see them crash out of the event.
ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, defeated ISL rivals Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their first Group D fixture. Fijian striker Roy Krishna found the net in the 39th minute to give the Mariners a lead. Subhasish Bose also scored a goal right after half-time in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 for the Kolkata-based club.
Bengaluru FC failed to score a goal and handed over a convincing win to ATK Mohun Bagan. They will look to defeat Maziya in their second encounter and take a step further in the ongoing edition of the AFC Cup.
Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When to watch
Date: August 21, 2021
Time: 9:30 PM IST (9:00 PM Maldives time)
Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Where to watch
Star Sports Network will telecast the match for fans in India.
India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar
ALSO READ | Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021