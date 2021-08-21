AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Maziya will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Saturday.

Maziya lost their Matchday 1 fixture against the Bashundhara Kings by a 2-0 margin on August 18. Maziya's Mohamed Irufaan scored an own goal in the 25th minute to concede their opponents a one-goal lead, which was doubled by Kings winger Robinho in the 40th minute. Maldives outfit Maziya failed to put in a single goal and ended up on the losing side.

They now go up against a strong ATK Mohun Bagan side in a must-win encounter to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive. A loss or draw against the Mariners would see them crash out of the event.

Matchday!



Crucial game today as we face Maziya SC in our 2nd group stage encounter. Let's make it 2 in 2! 💚❤️#ATKMB #AFCCup #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners pic.twitter.com/Dw6mlzqxSJ — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) August 21, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, defeated ISL rivals Bengaluru FC 2-0 in their first Group D fixture. Fijian striker Roy Krishna found the net in the 39th minute to give the Mariners a lead. Subhasish Bose also scored a goal right after half-time in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 for the Kolkata-based club.

Bengaluru FC failed to score a goal and handed over a convincing win to ATK Mohun Bagan. They will look to defeat Maziya in their second encounter and take a step further in the ongoing edition of the AFC Cup.

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When to watch

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST (9:00 PM Maldives time)

Maziya vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Where to watch

Star Sports Network will telecast the match for fans in India.

India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar

