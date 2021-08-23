AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Maziya vs Bengaluru FC

Maziya will lock horns with Bengaluru FC on Matchday 3 of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Tuesday.

Maziya are currently languishing at the bottom of the Group D points table, having lost both the group stage matches they have played thus far. They lost their campaign opener against Bashundhara Kings, courtesy of their opponents scoring a couple of goals in the first half of the match.

In their second fixture, Maziya met Indian Super League 2020/21 runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. The Maldivian club were off to a flying start as Aisam Ibrahim gave them the lead in the 25th minute. They managed to hold on to their lead until the 48th minute before Liston Colaco leveled the scores.

Furthermore, Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh put one into the net in the 63rd and 77th minutes respectively to guide the Mariners to a 3-1 victory over the Maldives-based club.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the 2021 AFC Cup against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose struck in the 39th and 46th minutes to help the Mariners win the match comfortably.

The Blues met the Bashundhara Kings on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup. Bengaluru FC created several chances during the match but failed to convert any of them, which eventually led to the game finishing in a 0-0 draw.

Both sides have officially been knocked out of the event but will look to end their campaign on a high.

Maziya vs Bengaluru FC: When to watch

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST (9:00 PM Maldives time)

Maziya vs Bengaluru FC: Where to watch

Star Sports Network will telecast the match for fans in India.

India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee