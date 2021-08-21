AFC Cup 2021: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings

Bengaluru FC square off against the Bashundhara Kings on Matchday 2 of the AFC Cup 2021 at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC met ISL outfit ATK Mohun Bagan on Matchday 1 of the 2021 AFC Cup on Wednesday. The Mariners defeated the Blues 2-0 courtesy of goals by Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose, who found the net at the 39th and 46th minutes respectively. With a playoff spot at stake, Sunil Chhetri's side will have to win their remaining two fixtures and hope the other matches go their way.

TRIVIA! Abahani Dhaka Limited are the only Bangladeshi side that Bengaluru FC have squared up against in the AFC Cup. Who has scored the most goals for the Blues against them? 🤔#BFCvBSK #WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia 🔵 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bashundhara Kings started their campaign on a positive note, having won 2-0 against Maldives club Maziya.

Maziya player Mohamed Irufaan put one in his own net to give the Kings a 1-0 lead in the game. Robinho increased the lead for the Kings in the 40th minute to help his side clinch a 2-0 victory. The Bangladesh-based club will look to extend their winning run and ensure they make it to the playoffs.

A win would strengthen the Bashundhara Kings' chances of progressing to the next stage. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are playing a must-win game as a loss would see them crash out of the event.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: When to watch

The Blues are BACK in action as they host Bashundhara Kings in their second #AFCCup2021 Group Stage clash! 🔵 #WeAreBFC #BluesInAsia pic.twitter.com/ItQL0lOY4M — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 20, 2021

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM IST (4:00 PM Maldives time)

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Where to watch

Star Sports Network has acquired the rights to telecast AFC Cup matches. Fans in India can watch the match either on Star Sports or Disney+ Hotstar.

India: Star Sports Network, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 3 & Disney+ Hotstar

ALSO READ | Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Cup 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee