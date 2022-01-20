AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan vs Myanmar preview, prediction, line-ups and more

The AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will see Japan lock horns with Myanmar in a Group C encounter on Friday, January 21st at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Defending champions Japan come into the competition as one of the top favorites to clinch the Women’s Asia Cup title. After winning the 2014 and 2018 editions, they will be looking to lift the trophy for the third consecutive time.

The team boasts of a star-studded lineup, which includes World Cup winners Saki Kumagai and Mana Iwabuchi, who are currently plying their trades for Bayern Munich and Arsenal respectively. However, Iwabuchi tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss the first couple of matches.

Meanwhile, Myanmar missed out on a spot in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. They have featured in the mega event on four occasions and haven’t made it past the group stage. Led by Khin Marlar Tun, the Asian Lionesses will be aiming to start the tournament on a positive note.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan vs Myanmar Predicted Line-ups

Japan: Sakiko Ikeda, Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai(c), Shiori Miyake, Asato Miyagawa, Hikaru Naomoto, Rin Sumida, Yuika Sugasawa, Mina Tanaka, Yui Hasegawa

Myanmar: May Zin Nwe, Aye Aye Moe, Chit Chit, Thin Thin Yu, Win Theingi Tun, Khin Mo Mo Tun, Khin Marlar Tun(C), Khin Moe Wai, July Kyaw, Nu Nu, Khin Than Wai

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Where to watch Japan vs Myanmar

The match between Japan and Myanmar will be streamed live on Eurosport India and Jio TV.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Japan vs Myanmar Prediction

There is no doubt that Japan start as the overwhelming favorites to win this match against Myanmar. They have the experience of winning the title and have some top stars in their squad.

However, the Japanese cannot take Myanmar lightly as the latter will be eager to cause an upset.

Prediction: Japan 3-1 Myanmar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee