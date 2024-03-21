Afghanistan vs India prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier match – March 22, 2024

Team India will cross swords with Afghanistan in the third group-stage game of the second round in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification at Abha, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 22.

The Igor Stimac-led side are sitting at the third spot in Group A after starting off their campaign with a win over Kuwait by 1-0. However, they lost their next contest against Qatar by 0-3. The upcoming twin games against Afghanistan would play a crucial role for India in settling in the top two spots in the tally.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are yet to bag a win in the second round of the campaign. They suffered a 1-8 defeat against Qatar and conceded four goals against Kuwait. They are reeling down with the wooden spoon and would be hoping to reverse their fortunes.

That said let’s take a look at the captain's and vice-captain’s picks for the Afghanistan vs India match in FIFA World Cup Qualifies.

Manvir Singh (IND) - 8 Credits

The North East United forward Manvir Singh has emerged as one of the promising players in the Indian circuit. Statistically, Manvir has netted on six occasions with one assist in 25 appearances for the national side.

With Afghanistan's defense not so heavy, Manvir would be eyeing to make it big in this encounter and hand three crucial points for Team India. With just eight credits, he can even be a decent budget pick in your fantasy XI.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (IND) - 8.5 Credits

The 26-year-old winger Lallianzuala Chhangte is an excellent multiplier choice for this contest. In the last five matches he played in the ISL, he scored two goals and assisted once. He played a crucial role in taking his side to three wins and two drawn encounters.

The Mumbai City FC attacker would be playing a key role as the opposition will be eyeing to stop one of the best-emerging footballers in India. He is a fast player with perfect dribbling ability and would be hoping to add more strength with his goal-scoring abilities.

Sunil Chhetri (IND) - 9 Credits

Sunil Chhetri is undoubtedly one of the best captaincy choices to have in your best fantasy XI for this encounter. His sheer athleticism and amazing field display will keep him ahead of his counterparts in this big contest for Men In Blue.

Though his last goal came against Punjab in the ISL in February 2024, he would be looking forward to turning the tables and adding more spice to this contest with his amazing goal-scoring prowess.