Aizawl FC vs Delhi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizwal FC will go against Delhi FC in their upcoming I-League fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Friday at 4:30 pm IST.

Aizawl FC currently sit fourth in the table, courtesy of two consecutive victories after starting their campaign with a loss at the hands of Mohammedan SC. Aizawl have scored six goals and have conceded three in the league so far.

Delhi FC, meanwhile, have had a challenging start to the season, having lost two of their first three matches. Their only win has come against Rajasthan FC in a hard-fought seven-goal thriller. Sitting in the bottom half of the table, Delhi FC will hope for a quick turnaround.

Aizwal FC vs Delhi FC Match Details

Date & Time: November 17, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Aizwal FC vs Delhi FC Head-to-Head

In their head-to-head clashes, Aizawl have a strong record with two wins in three matches, while Delhi FC have won once.

Matches Played: 3

Aizwal FC won: 2

Delhi FC won: 1

Draw: 0

Aizwal FC vs Delhi FC Probable XI

Aizwal FC

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, R Ramdinthara, K Lalrinfela, Sheikh Sahil, K Lalhmangaihkima, R Lalthanmawia, Lalmuanawma Lalmuanawma, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gustavo, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, Nora Fernandes.

Delhi FC

Pawan Kumar, Gurtej Singh, Timothy Munmum Lugun, Bhupinder Singh, Gaurav Rawat, Sergio Barboza, Kuntal Pakhira, Balwant Singh, Hudson Dias, Fahad Temuri, Pape Gassama.

Aizwal FC vs Delhi FC Prediction

Given Aizawl's two wins out of three and Delhi's one win in three matches, the former seems to be in better form. The upcoming game leans slightly in Aizawl's favor based on their recent performances.

Prediction: Aizwal FC are expected to win this encounter.

Aizwal FC vs Delhi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Stream: Fancode and Indian Football Youtube Channel