Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC: 3 things we learned from the Hero Super Cup 2023 clash

Odisha FC claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over I-League side Aizawl FC in their second group-stage match of the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday, April 13.

Despite some early chances, Odisha FC struggled to break down a resilient Aizawl FC defense in the first half.

However, the second 45 saw a change in fortunes as Aniket Jadhav's effort from an Odisha FC corner was turned in by Diego Mauricio to break the deadlock. The Juggernauts continued to dominate, with Victor Rodriguez adding a second goal with a well-placed finish.

Nandhakumar Sekar then wrapped up the win with a late goal after a save from Aizawl FC goalkeeper Vanlal Hriatpuia fell kindly to him.

Odisha FC will now take on Hyderabad FC in their final group-stage match on Monday, April 17, while Aizawl will look to restore some pride against East Bengal FC on the same day.

#3 Aniket Jadhav steadily returning to form after his lackluster spell with East Bengal

Details of Aniket Jadhav's disastrous spell with East Bengal garnered a lot of curiosity. However, the Indian football fraternity, in unison, prayed for his return to form.

At Odisha FC, during the 2022-23 ISL season, Jadhav still looked far from his previous levels.

But against Aizawl FC on the night, the 22-year-old showed the sparks that made him one of the most highly-touted talents in the country.

Clifford Miranda deputized Aniket in a makeshift right-back role and the youngster performed supremely. He dominated the flank and was heavily involved in Odisha's first two goals.

#2 Victor Rodriguez: The most potent attacking outlet for Odisha FC

When Odisha FC signed Victor Rodriguez in last summer's transfer window, the general consensus was that the Juggernauts had made a high-profile signing.

However, due to lack of fitness, the Spanish maestro featured fleetingly in their ISL 2022-23 campaign. But now, with a full season under his belt, Victor has started to look a lot more lively, or rather a little more.

Against Aizawl, the former Seattle Sounders man was the one to pull the strings in the middle of the park.

#3 Aizawl FC suffering due to their individual errors

If the Hyderabad FC clash wasn't enough evidence, Aizawl FC have once again displayed the reason behind their poor run of form across competitions. In both Super Cup matches, the I-League outfit showed great composure for the majority of the games.

It was those moments where they completely switched off which determined the outcome of the matches. Against the Juggernauts, they conceded twice from individual errors when they gave away possession in dangerous areas.

Even if it is just about nerves, Aizawl FC will need to compose themselves ahead of the upcoming season.

