Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Aizawl FC will take on Shillong Lajong in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday, March 9.

Aizawl FC have lost three of their last five matches in the I-League, while two ended in a draw. They have won only one home game at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Overall, they are ranked ninth with five wins and as many losses in 16 matches.

On the other hand, Shillong Lajong are placed sixth in the I-League 2023-2024 points table with seven wins and five losses. Churchill Brothers defeated them 2-1 in the most recent game on March 4. Phrangki Buam was the sole goal scorer for Shillong.

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong Match Details

Match: Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong

Date and Time: March 09, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong Head-to-Head

Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong have four games each in ten matches while two have ended in a tie. However, Aizawl beat Shillong (3-0) in the reverse game of the I-League back in December 2023.

Matches Played: 10

Aizawl FC Won: 4

Shillong Lajong Won: 4

Draw: 2

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong Probable XI

Aizawl FC

Nora Fernandes (GK), Lalchawnkima Lalchawnkima, Joe Zoherliana, Ivan Marić, Laldanmawia Laldanmawia, Lalthankhuma C, Duhvela, K Lalrinfela, Lalramsanga Lalramsanga, R Lalthanmawia, R Ramdinthara, and Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia (c).

Shillong Lajong

Bishal Lama (GK), Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Kynsailang Khongsit, Daniel Gonçalves (c), Allen Lyngdoh, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Phrangki Buam, Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Kynsaibor Lhuid, and Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva.

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong Match Prediction

Aizawl FC and Shillong Lajong faced in the reverse fixture at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong) where the former dominated with a score of 3-0.

Aizawl has also won four times in their last 10 head-to-head matches against Shillong. However, they have failed to register a win in any of their last five matches but looking at the recent head-to-head records, they are likely to prevail in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Aizawl FC are expected to win the match.

Aizawl FC vs Shillong Lajong Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and the Indian Football YouTube channel