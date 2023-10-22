Al-Hilal SFC vs Mumbai City FC preview, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of AFC Champions League clash

The 2023-24 AFC Champions League resumes, and the much-anticipated clash between Mumbai City FC and Al-Hilal SFC is set to take place on Monday, October 23. The game is scheduled to unfold at the iconic King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mumbai City currently find themselves at the bottom of Group F, with no points to their name after two games. Their journey began with a 2-0 loss to FC Nassaji Mazandaran, which was followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Navbahor in Uzbekistan.

Their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds hinge on this crucial clash against one of Asia’s premier teams, Al-Hilal SFC. Although Neymar is sidelined due to an ACL injury, Al-Hilal boast an array of quality players, including the likes of Aleksander Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Malcom, and Michael, to name a few.

Despite their lackluster performance in continental competition, Mumbai City have shown promise in the ISL campaign, securing seven points from their first three matches.

Their recent victory over Kerala Blasters FC would have undoubtedly boosted their confidence. Nevertheless, in the pre-match press conference, head coach Des Buckingham acknowledged the formidable challenge that lies ahead but emphasized his team’s determination to give it their all.

He said:

“The mood is good. Arguably it is the toughest game. It’s obviously a very big scene, with very big players. My players want to play against the best and this team certainly gives the opportunity. We will try and do what we can. That’s what I can ask of my players. We will approach the game in a very similar manner."

On the other hand, Al-Hilal have an impressive history in this competition, having secured the title four times, the most of any team. With their recent acquisitions of world-class players, the squad is brimming with talent in all areas of the pitch.

They’ve accumulated four points in their first two matches and maintain the top position in Group D. Additionally, the Blue Waves are also currently top of the Saudi Pro League and are unbeaten in their first 10 fixtures, having won eight games.

Al-Hilal SFC vs Mumbai City FC: Team News and Predicted XI

Al-Hilal's record breaking signing, Neymar, will not feature in the game, but apart from the forward, Jorge Jesus will have a completely healthy squad at his disposal. On the other hand, Alberto Noguera has been ruled out for Mumbai City FC due to an injury.

Al-Hilal SFC predicted lineup: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Michael, Malcom, Al-Dawsari, Aleksander Mitrovic.

Mumbai City FC predicted lineup: Phurba Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Apuia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh.

Al-Hilal SFC vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast and Live streaming details

The clash between Al-Hilal SFC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel, while it will be live-streamed on the FanCode App from 11:30 pm IST on Monday, October 23.

Al-Hilal SFC vs Mumbai City FC: Prediction

Al-Hilal are certainly the favorites going into this game. They have maintained an unbeaten streak spanning 13 games and possess a formidable set of players in great form. It will be intriguing to see whether Des Buckingham adjusts his tactics to limit Al-Hilal’s attack, while he will also hope his side capitalizes on their opportinities.

Nonetheless, the Saudi Arabian team boasts an abundance of quality compared to the Islanders and is expected to secure a convincing victory.

Prediction: Al-Hilal SFC 3-1 Mumbai City FC.