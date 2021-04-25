Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa lock horns with Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al-Rayyan on Matchday Five of the AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

FC Goa started the tournament on a positive note and managed to get draws with UAE Pro League (UAEPL) side Al-Wahda and Al-Rayyan. However, the Gaurs have lost their way in the group stage with consecutive losses to Persepolis FC and find themselves in 3rd place.

Al-Rayyan come into the game after suffering defeats to Al-Wahda in back-to-back matches. The UAE side got the better of Al-Rayyan with 1-0 and 3-2 scorelines. Laurent Blanc's side is languishing at the bottom of Group E in the ACL.

Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa: Recent results

Al-Rayyan are on a seven-game winless run. The Qatari side is yet to win a single game after its domestic league win over Al Arabi in the second week of March. Rayyan are struggling to score goals and create enough chances on goal.

Meanwhile, FC Goa's 17-game unbeaten run was ended by Persepolis FC in a 2-1 win before the former went down 4-0 to the Iranian side yet again.

Al-Rayyan and FC Goa earlier played out a goalless draw on Matchday One of the ACL.

Al-Rayyan FC Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L (Latest on the right)

FC Goa Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L-L (Latest on the right)

Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa: Predicted Line-ups

Al-Rayyan (4-4-2): Fahad Younis (GK), Mohamed Al Aaeldin, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Franck Kom, Dame Traoré, Yacine Brahimi, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ibrahim Abdelhalim, Mohammed Jumaa, Yohan Boli, Ahmed El Sayed

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Romario, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita

Where to watch Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa?

The game will be televised live on Star Sports 3 in the Indian subcontinent. Fox Sports Asia and BeIN Sports will televise the fixture in East and West Asia respectively. Indian viewers can stream the game on Disney+Hotstar Premium and VIP, and JIO Football 2 on JIO TV.

FC Goa and Al-Rayyan are winless in their ACL campaign.

Al-Rayyan vs FC Goa prediction

Al-Rayyan have been knocked out of the tournament while FC Goa can still mathematically challenge for the second place in the standings. Goa and Al-Rayyan previously played out a hard-fought draw, and the reverse fixture is expected to unfold on similar lines.

Prediction: Al-Rayyan 1-1 FC Goa