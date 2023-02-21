East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan are two of Kolkata's most historic clubs and will be vying for glory on Saturday, February 25. The city will be divided when they meet in their final group match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Kolkata derby will unquestionably be a fierce game, despite both teams having very little to play for. This campaign has been a disappointing one for East Bengal, but all those frustrations will be put aside for a while provided they secure all three points over the Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, could clinch third spot in the standings with a victory, and with the playoffs approaching, they will hope to finish the league stages on a high note.

The storyline and the narrative will be there for the taking, but before the derby kicks off, let’s take a look at the positives and struggles behind both the Kolkata giants’ contrasting seasons.

East Bengal

Positives

While the Red and Gold Brigade have struggled for results, they certainly look determined to end their campaign on a high note. They have been competitive on the field ever since the signing of Jake Jervis in January, as the English striker added dynamism to the side. Their 1-0 victories over Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters recently displayed the improvement that head coach Stephan Constantine has longed for.

Furthermore, the English tactician has provided opportunities for youngsters, with two players, in particular, stealing the limelight.

Naorem Mahesh Singh’s trickery, awareness, and vision to pick out his teammates have been a treat to watch. The 21-year-old has certainly established himself this season, scoring twice and assisting seven times.

Center-back Lalchungnunga is another player who has impressed the East Bengal faithful. The 22-year-old has risen to the occasion several times and has arguably been his side’s best defender. Constantine should be given credit for developing the young talents in the squad and getting the best out of them.

Cleiton Silva has, of course, been East Bengal’s talisman throughout the year. The Brazilian forward has carried the team on his shoulders and delivered time and again. He is currently the Indian Super League’s top scorer with 12 goals to his name and is undoubtedly one of the signings of the season.

Negatives

There have been a few positives to take this season, but the Red and Gold Brigade have largely been frustrated with the performances of both the manager and the players. The transfer ban in January did not help their cause, as they failed to add players apart from Jervis. This left the club with little to no squad depth and is arguably one of the reasons for their struggles.

Secondly, there has been an over-reliance on Silva to create chances and score, with the striker netting 12 of their 22 goals this season. This has come from their failure to create regular chances and the team’s predictable patterns in the attack.

East Bengal FC @eastbengal_fc



Cleiton Silva is on fire and leading the pack as the top goal scorer in the HERO ISL.



Keep 'em coming, Captain! 🟡



#JoyEastBengal #HeroISL #EastBengalFC #IndianFootball #LetsFootball 12 goals and counting!Cleiton Silva is on fire and leading the pack as the top goal scorer in the HERO ISL.Keep 'em coming, Captain! 12 goals and counting! 🔥 Cleiton Silva is on fire and leading the pack as the top goal scorer in the HERO ISL. Keep 'em coming, Captain! 🔴🟡#JoyEastBengal #HeroISL #EastBengalFC #IndianFootball #LetsFootball https://t.co/hl335TcruA

Moreover, their home form has been dismal. The Red and Gold Brigade have lost six out of their nine games and scored just 10 goals at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal’s inconsistency has been a thorn in their stride, as they have not won consecutive games since the start of the tournament. No contract extension has been awarded for Constantine yet, so it will be interesting to see the direction the club takes next season.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Positives

First and foremost, ATK Mohun Bagan will finish in the top six for the third season running, which in itself is an achievement to withhold. Unlike their rivals, they have invested in the squad, which has paid dividends.

While the focus was on their attacking flamboyance last season, Juan Ferrando has turned the leaf this time around, as the Mariners boast the second-best defensive record in the league.

The backline led by Brendan Hamill has been instrumental in their qualification, conceding only 0.9 goals per game (only behind Hyderabad FC). Moreover, they have won three games with a scoreline of 1-0 this season.

While their defense has been stable, summer signing Dimitri Petratos has been on song for the Mariners upfront. The Australian, who featured in the 2018 World Cup, has scored eight goals, while further assisting seven times. His all-round showing has been a key feature and the Mariners will hope to tie him down for the upcoming season.

Negatives

ATK Mohun Bagan’s defense has been rock solid, but on the flip side, their forwards have been struggling in front of goal. The likes of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have failed to hit their stride, while Hugo Boumous has struggled with injuries. Only the bottom two sides have scored fewer goals than the Mariners.

Additionally, new signings made in January have struggled to hit the ground running. Federico Gallego has not scored or assisted in seven appearances, while Slavko Damjanovic has rarely featured for the Maroon and Green Brigade. Meanwhile, Glan Martins and Puitea have added solidity in midfield, but they certainly do not possess the quality of Joni Kauko, who has been injured for several months.

Similar to Constantine’s troubles, Juan Ferrando’s methods have also been questioned in recent weeks as his side are struggling to find the rhythm. Nevertheless, ATK Mohun Bagan has a chance to reach the semi-finals once again and will hope that their attacking unit gears up for the season’s climax.

