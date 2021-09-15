Anorthosis vs Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Anorthosis and Partizan will trade tackles at the Neo GSP Stadium in the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts secured their spot in the tournament by virtue of their 3-1 aggregate victory over Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva in the playoff stage.

Partizan qualified at Santa Clara's expense courtesy of a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory in the playoffs.

Anorthosis come into the game on the back of a surprise 2-0 defeat away to Doxa in the Cypriot First Division on Sunday. Berat Sadik scored in either half to give the hosts all three points in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Partizan secured a 3-1 away victory over Radnicki 1923 in the Serbian Super Liga. Milos Jojic, Filip Holender and Ricardo Gomes got on the scoresheet to help their side complete a comeback victory.

The two teams have been grouped in Group B alongside Gent and Flora.

Anorthosis vs Partizan Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Their previous clashes came when they were paired in the preliminary round of the 1963-64 European Cup. Partizan triumphed in both legs with a 6-1 aggregate victory.

The hosts have lost one of their last five matches in all competitions. Partizan are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Anorthosis form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Anorthosis vs Partizan Team News

Anorthosis

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Partizan

Nikola Lakcevic is still recovering from his knee injury and will not be available for selection. Nemanja Miletic recently completed his return to the club from Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed but has been left out of the traveling squad.

Injury: Nikola Letcevic

Suspension: None

Anorthosis vs Partizan Predicted XI

Anorthosis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgi Loria (GK); Anderson Correia, Paulus Arajuuri, Spyros Risvanis, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan; Denis Popovic, Kostakis Artymatas, Josef Husbauer; Lazaros Christodoulopulos, Kyle Lafferty, Nikolaos Kaltsas

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Aleksandar Miljkovic, Sinisa Sanicanin, Igor Vujacic, Ivan Obradovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Nemanja Jovic, Seydouba Soumah, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Anorthosis vs Partizan Prediction

Partizan have a slight edge, given their pedigree, but home advantage could factor in Anorthosis' favor.

Also Read

Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Anorthosis 1-1 Partizan

Edited by Peter P