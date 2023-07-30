Are Jamshedpur FC being overlooked ahead of the 2023-24 season?

Jamshedpur FC defied all odds during the 2021-22 season, remarkably clinching the ISL Shield. But their build-up to the title-winning season was certainly a disaster as they finished 10th in the standings and struggled to compete against top teams.

Scoring only 21 goals compared to 42 in their title-winning year highlighted the significant drop-off in their performance. As a result, the club decided to part ways with Aidy Boothroyd despite a solid Super Cup campaign where they reached the semi-finals.

Now, facing a rebuilding period, the Red Miners have appointed Scott Cooper as their head coach, who boasts a solid reputation in Asia.

Although Jamshedpur FC are not considered favorites to finish in the top four of the ISL, they should not be underestimated. This is the same club that thrived as underdogs just two seasons ago, and they possess the potential to once again surprise the league.

With that in mind, let's explore three reasons why Jamshedpur FC could potentially upset the established powerhouses in the ISL.

#1 Strong momentum from the previous season

Momentum is often overlooked in football. Despite struggling for a significant portion of the season, Jamshedpur FC experienced a turning point towards the end, witnessing a resurgence in both their defensive and offensive potential.

Their remarkable improvement led to three victories in their last four ISL games, which included wins against in-form teams like Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

The newfound momentum carried into the Super Cup, where they showcased incredible displays, including convincing wins against Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa.

Although Boothroyd has departed, and there will be changes to the squad, the club's strong finish from the previous season would have surely boosted the confidence of the entire team.

As they move forward under the guidance of Scott Cooper, there's an air of curiosity surrounding their setup.

Players like Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Pratik Chaudhari, and several others have proven themselves with strong finishes to the season, and their performances will be worth observing.

#2 Jamshedpur FC's summer signings

Jamshedpur FC faced significant challenges last season, particularly concerning their squad depth and foreign signings. However, the addition of attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro made a notable difference and improved the team during the latter part of the season.

This time around, they have been proactive in addressing these issues, securing four foreign signings. Rei Tachikawa, Elsinho, and Jeremy Manzorro are valuable additions who bring experience from foreign leagues and will significantly strengthen the midfield.

Improving the midfield will have a huge impact on the team's overall performance, making them more competitive for the upcoming demanding season.

Additionally, they have also signed Alen Stevanovic, who is known for his trickery and pace in the wide areas.

There is still time in the transfer window and they will look to sign an overseas defender, which will complete their foreign base.

#3 Scott Cooper’s potential as a head coach

Scott Cooper's appointment as head coach of Jamshedpur FC came with a specific goal - to improve and develop the team's young core.

The Red Miners have secured the services of Imran Khan from NorthEast United FC. Furthermore, they are anticipated to make additional domestic signings to reinforce their squad.

Players like Ritwik Das, Chima Chukwu, Stevanovic, and Manzorro will benefit greatly from Cooper's proactive and attacking approach to games.

With minimal expectations to compete with the league's front-runners, the team can focus on the process of gradual improvement rather than immediate results.

Given this opportunity, Cooper will look to explore different solutions to potentially form a competitive unit capable of taking on stronger opponents.