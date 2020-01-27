ATK 1-0 NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | ISL 2019-20

ATK celebrate their 1-0 win over NEUFC thanks to Balwant Singh's last-gasp goal

ATK overcame NorthEast United FC 1-0 at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Monday in their Indian Super League clash thanks to super-sub Balwant Singh's last-minute header. The tie took the Kolkata side to the top of the table, level on points with FC Goa, but ahead of them courtesy of their better head-to-head record.

Mandi Sosa Pena found himself out of the playing squad as he had to serve a one-match suspension owing to accumulating four yellow cards this season. Edu Garcia made his return to the starting line-up.

ATK's head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was also missing from the bench as he was serving his two-match suspension after he inserted himself in a scuffle with Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, made as many three changes to the beleaguered starting line-up that lost 2-0 to Chennaiyin FC. Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, and Federico Gallego got themselves ousted from the playing XI with new-recruit Simon Lundevall, Ninthoinganba Meetei, and Nikhil Kadam replacing them.

#5 ATK's 3-4-2-1 vs NorthEast United FC's 4-3-3 make a highly entertaining affair

ATK’s Victor Mongil tries to keep the ball away from new NEUFC recruit Simon Lundevall

ATK continued fielding themselves by deploying three defenders in the back - Pritam Kotal, Agustin Iniguez Garcia, and Sumit Rathi. Victor Mongil and Javi Hernandez formed the block ahead of them with Prabir Das and Michael Soosairaj attacking and defending through the right and left flank respectively.

Edu Garcia and Jobby Justin were deployed as the second strikers helping the team's centre-forward Roy Krishna to find goals.

NorthEast United FC's back-four comprised of centre-backs Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski with Reagan Singh and Rakesh Pradhan guarding the flanks. Ni

The midfield three comprised of Lalengmawia, Nikhil Kadam, and Ninthoinganba Meetei aiding the front three of Simon Lundevall, Andy Keogh, and Martin Chaves.

The contrasting formations of both the teams ensured the contest was an end-to-end affair uninterruptedly. ATK mainly found the ball through the wings and utilized it to full extent whereas NorthEast United FC saw more of the ball in the centre.

There were numerous occasions where either side could have taken the lead but brave goalkeeping from both sets of goalkeepers, ATK's Arindam Bhattacharja and NorthEast United FC's Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, ensured the deadlock was broken only deep into extra-time.

