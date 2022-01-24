ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Odisha FC: Player Ratings

Chances went begging at both ends of the pitch, ATK Mohun Bagan settled for a 0-0 draw against Odisha FC. The Mariners, returning to the pitch after their last three games were postponed, created better chances going forward. Meanwhile, the Juggernauts relied on the breaks to hit ATK Mohun Bagan.

In the first half, ATK Mohun Bagan were all over the Odisha side. The likes of David Williams, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna all came close to scoring. However, the Mariners lacked quality in the finishing department. Their forwards missed a plethora of chances.

For Odisha FC, goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh stood like a rock and made plenty of saves. Victor Mongil was absolutely brilliant in the centre-back spot, chipping in with crucial defensive interceptions.

Coming out in the second half, Odisha FC upped the ante. Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Isaac Chhakchhuak made some threatening moves in the ATKMB half. However, in the 89th minute, ATK Mohun Bagan had a golden chance to pull away when Manvir Singh set up Prabir Das with a perfect ball. But the right-back squandered the chance.

Odisha FC are seventh now with 17 points from 12 goals while ATK Mohun Bagan are a point behind them, having played two games less. On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings on the night.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (7): Amrinder looked extremely comfortable between the sticks tonight. Under Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan have opted to play out from the back and his passing was commendable. Furthermore, he chipped in with crucial saves.

Tiri (7.5): He was the pick of the defenders for ATK Mohun Bagan. He marshaled the backline brilliantly and stepped in with innumerable defensive interceptions.

Ashutosh Mehta (6.5): Ashutosh Mehta looked solid in defense throughout the game but lacked the cutting edge going forward.

Subhasish Bose (6): Subhasish kept matters tight and was cool and calm on the ball.

Pritam Kotal (7): He complemented Tiri very well and was solid in containing the Odisha FC forwards. Kotal's distribution from the back also deserves a special mention tonight.

Carl McHugh (7): He closed down Odisha FC midfielders well and was strong going into duels. McHugh also pulled the strings from the middle of the park with his passing.

Deepak Tangri (5.5): When it came to passing, Tangri had a decent game. But he was wasteful with his dribbling and failed to win crucial duels in the middle of the park.

Roy Krishna (6.5): Slotted into the Hugo Boumous role, he couldn't replicate his creative pedigree. However, his movements did cause problems for the Odisha FC backline. Krishna also missed a big chance.

Manvir Singh (6): Manvir Singh showcased a tremendous workrate but lacked the final product. In the dying moments he created a wonderful chance for Prabir Das, who skied the effort.

Liston Colaco (7): Liston Colaco showed an admirable workrate throughout and was ATK Mohun Bagan's liveliest player. But his finishing was especially poor as he failed to convert multiple chances.

David Williams (7): David Williams too like Liston missed multiple big chances. However, his movement in the OFC final third was commendable. He created two big chances himself, but to no avail.

Substitutes:

Prabir Das (6): He came in place of Roy Krishna after coach Juan Ferrando opted to change the system. He missed a glorious chance in the end and couldn't make his presence felt otherwise.

Lenny Rodrigues (7): He replaced Deepak Tangri and didn't put a foot wrong. He ompleted 100 percent of his passes and attempted duels.

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh (8.5): Definitely the player of the night as he guarded the Odisha FC goal with all his might. Arshdeep Singh made crucial saves to come away with a clean sheet.

Lalhrezuala Sailung (5.5): He looked poor both defensively and going forward. Sailung gave the ball away on multiple occasions.

Victor Mongil (8): It was an absolutely industrious performance from the Spanish centre-back. Victor Mongil stepped up with multiple clearances and defensive blocks.

Hector Rodas (6): The Spaniard looked far from his usual self and David Williams had the best of him throughout the half. But Hector Rodas had to be subbed off at half-time due to an injury.

Sahil Panwar (6): Quite like Sailung, Sahil Panwar couldn't deliver a solid performance going forward. However, the Indian fullback was better defensively.

Javier Hernandez (7): The Spaniard was Odisha FC's best attacking outlet. Javi did well to hold the ball and carry it forward.

Thoiba Singh (6.5): He didn't have the best outing in the middle of the park. Thoiba gave the ball away too often but stepped in with a few crucial challenges.

Isaac Chhakchhuak (7): Although he was wasteful on multiple occasions, Isaac had his moments going forward. He completed 100 percent of his dribbles.

Liridon Krasniqi (7): Liridon Karsniqi was industrious in the middle of the park. Although Odisha FC had to give the ball away on multiple occasions, Krasniqi ran around the park and landed crucial challenges.

Nandhakumar Sekar (6): He couldn't make his presence felt going forward. He was pinned back by the ATK Mohun Bagan wingers.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (6): Quite like Nandhakumar, Jerry didn't have a field day.

Substitutes:

Nikhil Prabhu (6.5): He came on after the break and did well to compliment Victor Mongil.

Nikhil Raj (6): A decent outing for Nikhil Raj in whatever time he had on the pitch.

Paul Ramfangzauva (NA): He didn't have much time to make his presence felt.

Edited by Diptanil Roy