ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC: 4 things we learned | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan pipped Bengaluru FC 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, in a high-voltage Indian Super League (ISL) clash. The Mariners have the same number of points as leaders Mumbai City FC, but are ranked second, owing to an inferior goal difference.

Bengaluru FC remained at the third position with 12 points from 7 matches. This loss also marked the end of their unbeaten run.

Here are four things we learned from the match.

#4 ATK Mohun Bagan's scoring woes in the first half ends

David Williams celebrates after scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan went into the game without having scored a single goal in the first half of their matches this season. All the seven goals which the Mariners scored previously, came after the teams changed sides.

However, David Williams' strike in the 33rd minute showed that ATK Mohun Bagan shouldn't be taken lightly in the first half either. The Aussie trapped a long ball from Carl McHugh and turned his marker, before curling a rasping shot from the edge of the penalty box.

The goal also turned out to be David Williams' fourth one against Bengaluru FC in five matches.

#3 Carles Cuadrat's decision to bench Suresh Wangjam proves costly for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's Suresh Wangjam tries to stop ATK Mohun Bagan's Edu Garcia (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Suresh Wangjam had started all of Bengaluru FC's matches in this season of ISL prior to this clash. But today, he found himself relegated to the bench to make way for Udanta Singh. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu looked lackluster, and Wangjam's presence was duly missed in the midfield.

As a result, ATK Mohun Bagan enjoyed a superior ball possession percentage in the first half for the first time this season. But Wangjam limited the opposition's movements once he came on.

The 20-year-old could have also registered an assist in the 76th minute when he laid a backpass to Cleiton Silva. But the Brazilian striker failed to keep his shot on target.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan's defense looks impregnable

ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose shields the ball against Bengaluru FC's Harmanjot Khabra (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan kept their fifth clean sheet of the tournament. Their rock-like defensive unit should be given their due credit. The back-four of Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhinghan, Tiri, and Subhasish Bose carried out their duties with perfection.

Tiri was fabulous in reading the game, and cleared Bengaluru FC's long balls and crosses with ease. Subhasish Bose guarded the left flank, and didn't let Udanta Singh and substitute Leon Augustin surge forward.

ATK Mohun Bagan's defensive midfielders, Carl McHugh and Pronay Halder also ensured Bengaluru FC's players didn't dictate possession.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan's wingers have the upper hand over Bengaluru FC's full-backs

Manvir Singh and David Williams were the standout players for ATK Mohun Bagan against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Both David Williams and Manvir Singh started upfront in the wings to support Roy Krishna. This was only the second time that head coach Antonio Lopez Habas opted to start a match with both of them.

Manvir often beat Rahul Bheke in the foot race to latch on to through balls and deliver crosses from the right flank. However, Juanan's timely intervention saved Bengaluru FC's blushes on multiple occasions.

Williams tricked Harmanjot Khabra with a touch to find an ample amount of space in the left flank and score the only goal of the game.