ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Mariners grind out win to remain in second spot | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan maintained their second spot on the ISL table with a gritty 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC, in what was a typical performance from Antonio Lopez Habas' men. They sat back and played on the counter, relying on their defensive prowess to get them through the match.

Here is how the players fared in today's encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 7/10

Arindam didn't have much to do on the day, with Bengaluru FC hardly threatening his goal. He was alert whenever the ball had to be claimed in a crowded box.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

Pritam Kotal had not been initiating many attacks in ATK Mohun Bagan's last few matches. That being said, he was solid on his side of the pitch, which is what was needed on the day.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6.5/10

Jhingan has become the mainstay of this ATK Mohun Bagan defense, arguably even more than the likes of Tiri. He did little wrong, except push the ball out in the last minute of the match for a BFC corner.

Advertisement

Tiri - 7/10

The battle between Tiri and Cleiton Silva was one to behold, where Tiri firmly came out on top. By the end, the Brazilian was more frustrated than he has ever been in an ISL match.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Playing against his former side, Subhasish Bose had a point to prove. With his numerous attacking runs down the left, he kept the BFC defenders busy through the match.

Carl McHugh - 7.5/10

Once again McHugh was the unsung hero of a match in which ATK Mohun Bagan snatched a narrow victory. The work he does just ahead of the back-four is incredible and does not allow attackers to breathe.

Edu Garcia - 7/10

A breath of fresh air on the pitch, Edu Garcia's skill stood out in a match that was otherwise defined by attrition and tactical grit.

Pronay Halder - 6.5/10

As one of the two central defensive midfielders, Halder did a good job to keep the dangerous Silva quiet.

David Williams - 7/10

What a night for the Australian to get his first ISL 2020-21 goal! It was a screamer from the edge of the box. Williams' link-up play with Krishna was exceptional too.

Manvir Singh - 6.5/10

Singh showed great pace and desire throughout the match. He seems to be getting better with every match.

Advertisement

Roy Krishna - 6/10

He may not have scored today, but Krishna's movement kept the BFC defenders guessing the entire night. It was enough to make space for the other ATK Mohun Bagan attackers.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu could not do much about the goal scored by David Williams, as it was perfectly placed. Apart from that, he did the basics right.

Pratik Chaudhary - 5/10

It was a sloppy game from Pratik Chaudhary. He tried his best to keep pace with the likes of Williams and Krishna, but to no effect.

Juanan - 6/10

After receiving an early yellow card, Juanan actually did well to last the entire game without being sent off. Unfortunately, it affected his ability to make crucial tackles as well.

Rahul Bheke - 5/10

When Bheke resorts to sly tactics to irritate the opponent, one knows that he is struggling. It was a poor performance by his high standards.

Harmanjot Khabra - 7/10

Khabra was one of the bright sparks in the Bengaluru FC team today. Unfortunately, he couldn't influence the game enough to earn points on the table.

Cleiton Silva - 5/10

Silva was kept quiet by Tiri throughout the night. It was a forgettable night for the Brazilian, who has otherwise been vital for Bengaluru in the tournament.

Erik Paartalu - 5/10

Paartalu was also one of the many BFC players who had a performance to forget. He looked sluggish and mis-passed the ball.

Dimas Delgado - 5/10

'El Mago' was not in top gear on the pitch, and like Paartalu, was sluggish for large parts of the game. However, he was still kept on the pitch till the final whistle purely for his creative prowess.

Advertisement

Udanta Singh - 4/10

Udanta looks far from the player he was last season. He seems to be playing without any confidence whatsoever. Singh needs to rediscover his form fast if BFC are to mount another title challenge.

Deshorn Brown - 5/10

It is difficult at times to see what Brown offers to BFC when he plays like he did today. His hold-up play was not up to the mark, and Kristian Opseth would be pushing to start ahead of him in the next match.

Sunil Chhetri - 6/10

The captain kept going till the final whistle, but ended up on the losing side. He looked isolated on the flank at times, and could not make the impact he usually has. Perhaps a move into a central attacking position might benefit both him and BFC in the future.

Substitutes

Suresh Wangjam - 6/10

Wangjam almost created a goal after coming on, when his square pass found Cleiton in the box. He needs to start the next match.

Francisco Gonzalez - 6/10

Playing against his former side, Gonzalez did not spend enough time on the pitch to be able to influence the game the way he would have liked.