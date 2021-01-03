ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings as Mariners regain the top spot | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan once again moved to the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) points table as they beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The Mariners have 20 points from 9 matches, having won six games and drawn two.

In the 51st minute of the match, Tiri flicked a header off a corner-kick from Edu Garcia. Roy Krishna reached there to slot the ball home and give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead. Six minutes later, Benjamin Lambot fluffed his clearance as the ball rolled past the goal-line to double the damage for NorthEast United FC.

Here are the Player Ratings from the match.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Arindam had little to do as NorthEast United FC ended the match with a single shot on target, which he collected comfortably.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose had an insipid first half but produced a good shift after the change of sides. He rushed forward to deliver crosses and also kept NorthEast United FC strikers at bay.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7.5/10

Advertisement

Jhingan's rock-like stature prevented NorthEast United FC from having any clear-cut chances.

Tiri - 8.5/10

Tiri flicked his header and laid it on the path of Krishna to score ATK Mohun Bagan's first goal.

Pritam Kotal - 8/10

ATK Mohun Bagan's Pritam Kotal lunges in a sliding tackle on a NorthEast United FC player (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Playing as a right-back, Kotal's defensive prowess ensured NorthEast United FC players didn't have much joy while cutting in.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

McHugh committed countless fouls in the center of the park and got a yellow card for shoving Gallego from behind.

Edu Garcia - 8/10

Both the goals of ATK Mohun Bagan came through corner-kicks as the Highlanders had trouble reading the trajectory of Garcia's curling balls.

Sheikh Sahil - 7/10

Making his first start for ATK Mohun Bagan this season, Sahil won possession for his team in the attacking third after relentless pressing.

David Williams - 7.5/10

Williams had to cover for Bose in the first half and won some crucial fouls for ATK Mohun Bagan in the second half.

Prabir Das - 7/10

Prabir had some glorious chances to score goals for his team, but his final shot lacked direction.

Advertisement

Roy Krishna - 9/10

Roy Krishna scores the first goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Krishna gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead after rounding his marker and pushing the ball into the back of the net with a diving header.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Gurmeet - 7/10

Gurmeet had a fine outing between the sticks but was helpless to concede two goals.

Provat Lakra - 6/10

Being a right-footed player, Lakra struggled in the left-back position and ATK Mohun Bagan players targeted him for his vulnerability.

Benjamin Lambot - 7/10

NorthEast United FC's Benjamin Lambot in action against ATK Mohun Bagan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Lambot was unlucky to concede an own goal for NorthEast United FC as replays suggested Jhingan tugged his shirt. Apart from that, he had a decent performance.

Advertisement

Dylan Fox - 8/10

Fox was deputized to check Krishna's runs. The Australian got at the end of every ball and produced some vital blocks.

Ashutosh Mehta - 7/10

Mehta had trouble dealing with the likes of Williams and Bose in the right-back position.

Khassa Camara - 8/10

Camara had a great outing as he prevented Garcia and McHugh to pose any danger from counter-attacks.

Federico Gallego - 6/10

Gallego was lucky to be on the pitch as his foul on Krishna could have got him another yellow card.

Lalengmawia - 7/10

Lalengmawia's tenacity helped NorthEast United FC win second balls in the center of the pitch.

Rochharzela - 6.5/10

Rochharzela played in the right flank, but ATK Mohun Bagan defenders' imposing presence prevented any meaningful attack from the diminutive winger.

VP Suhair - 7/10

Suhair could have pulled one goal back for NorthEast United FC in the dying minutes of the match as he reached the end of a low cross. However, he couldn't time his shot properly.

Idrissa Sylla - 7/10

Despite playing as a lead striker, Sylla could take only one shot in the match as Tiri and Jhingan kept him at bay.