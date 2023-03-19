ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 Bengaluru (4-3 penalties): Maroons player ratings as they win the 2022-23 ISL trophy

ATK Mohun Bagan lifted their second Indian Super League trophy after winning 4-3 on penalties following an entertaining 2-2 draw over 120 minutes at the Fatorda Stadium. Dimitri Petratos scored the first and final open-play goal of the game, while Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net for the Blues.

Simon Grayson was forced to make an early substitution when the Blues' youngster Sivasakthi Narayan was dealt a huge blow to his face that led to excessive bleeding during the opening minute of the game.

Both sides had a few half-chances that were untaken before a cheap penalty was conceded by Roy Krishna. The Fiji international blocked Ashique's header with his hand which led to a spot-kick that was convincingly converted by the talisman Dimitri Petratos during the 14th minute of the game.

Manvir Singh tormented the young Roshan Singh by making powerful runs through the right wing and came close to doubling the lead when his shot failed to nestle into the top corner. Despite a contentious penalty being turned down at the 30th-minute mark, the Blues kept going strong and nearly found the equalizer from a fantastic Javi Hernandez free-kick. The Spaniard's effort was kept out by a strong Vishal Kaith fist.

Subhasish Bose committed a comical error just seconds before the half-time whistle when he took down Roy Krishna whilst trying to clear the ball with a high backlift that resulted in a penalty. Sunil Chhetri's calm nature helped the Blues draw level at half-time.

The ever-reliable Dimitri Petratos missed a sitter early in the second half. Liston Colaco's shot was saved and parried onto the path of Petratos by Gurpreet, who saw the ball miss the target by a mile.

Roy Krishna sent Bengaluru FC into delirium when his point-blank header found the back of the net in the 78th minute. The Fiji international rose above Lalrinliana Hnamte following a deft flick from the near post by a defender.

However, the lead failed to withstand for more than seven minutes when Pablo Perez was adjudged to have fouled Kiyan Nassiri inside the penalty box in what proved to be a contentious call. Dimitri Petratos, who stepped up for the opening goal of the game, scored yet another phenomenal spot-kick to draw level.

The Mariners nearly stole a late winner when Manvir Singh's attempt from the right wing was cleared off the goal line by Prabir Das. Udanta Singh and Rohit Kumar's attempts were just a whisker away from taking the lead during extra time.

ATK Mohun Bagan scored all four penalties, while the Blues missed two -- with Bruno Ramires and Pablo Perez failing to hit the back of the net. It was so close, not yet far for Bengaluru -- whose remarkable comeback could have turned into a fairytale.

We shall look at how ATK Mohun Bagan players fared in this contest.

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal Kaith - 8/10: Vishal Kaith made some crucial saves during the game and made himself big to deny Bruno Ramires from the spot to lead in the penalty shootout.

Asish Rai - 7/10: Asish Rai was making runs up and down the field to help his side defensively and offensively. His contribution from the right flank was important to ATK Mohun Bagan's ability to play out from the back.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10: Pritam Kotal was lucky to get away with a penalty in the first half. However, he remained calm at the back and marshaled his team to see out 120 minutes without conceding a sloppy goal.

Slavko Damjanovic - 7.5/10: Slavko Damjanovic's positioning is second to none. The centre-back was his best and negated Roy Krishna and Javi Hernandez from penetrating inside the penalty box.

Subhasish Bose - 6/10: Subhasish Bose was at the heart of the action during the first half when he conceded an avoidable penalty. The left-back struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.

Glan Martins - 7/10: Although Glan Martins' had an excellent first half, he had to make way for Lalrinliana. He negated the threat possessed by the Blues and acted as a catalyst in the midfield.

Carl McHugh - 8/10: McHugh was the catalyst in the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield and kept others on their toes. His relentless running and eye for passes troubled the Bengaluru FC midfield and backline.

Hugo Boumous - 6.5/10: It was a relatively quiet evening for Boumous, who failed to contribute to ATK Mohun Bagan's goals tonight. His execution was not at his best.

Manvir Singh - 7.5/10: Although he failed to register his name on the scoresheet, he caused havoc to the Bengaluru FC backline with his relentless sprints through the right wing. He scored the decisive penalty in the shootout as well.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6.5/10: Ashique Kuruniyan won the penalty in the first half, but his overall game was disappointing, to say the least. He got into promising positions to find his teammates, but many passes and crosses were not at his best.

Dimitri Petratos - 9.5/10: Scoring a penalty in a final is never easy. But, Petratos made it easy thrice and gave absolutely no chance for Gurpreet to get a hand on it. The Australian looked sharp and played his heart out to drive his side past the victory line.

Substitutes:

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 6/10: Lalrinliana Hnamte replaced Martins before the second half and struggled to put a foot right throughout the game. He struggled to win duels and found it hard to keep up with Javi Hernandez.

Liston Colaco - 7/10: Liston was provided the freedom to roam anywhere in the frontline to perplex the Bengaluru FC backline. He made a couple of brilliant runs behind the back of the defense, but failed to beat Gurpreet.

Kiyan Nassiri - 7/10: The youngster won the penalty in the second half that took the game to extra time. He was full of energy and had a game to remember for a long time.

Federico Gallego - 7/10: Gallego's substitution broke the resistance of Bengaluru FC's backline. The Blues were vulnerable and struggled to deal with a flurry of attacks.

Brendan Hamill - 6/10: Brendan Hamill, who came on as a substitute, was taken off during the extra time. He was on the pitch for only 20 minutes.

Sumit Rathi - N/A: He came on during the latter stages of the game.

