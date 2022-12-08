ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Jamshedpur FC in the first fixture of Matchday 10 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) on Thursday, December 8. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host this contest.

It's a quick turnaround for both sides, who played not too long ago in Matchday 9. While the Red Miners were beaten 1-0 by the Kerala Blasters on December 4, the Mariners registered a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC a day earlier.

Both teams have made starkly contrasting starts to the season. ATK Mohun Bagan are in fourth place with 16 points from eight matches, while Jamshedpur FC are 10th with only four points from eight games.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav.

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem.

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh.

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Phijam Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Ritwik Das.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Matchweek 10, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 8, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Considering the relative form of both sides and the home advantage for ATK Mohun Bagan, the Mariners will come into this game as the favorites. Hence, it would make sense for you to fill your fantasy team with players from the home side and pick your captain and vice-captain from their ranks as well.

Subhashish Bose, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Boris Singh, Dimitri Petratos, and Liston Colaco are some of the must-haves for this match. Jay Emmanuel Thomas and Manvir Singh could be high-value differentials.

Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Hugo Boumous are among the best captaincy options for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Brendan Hamill, Subhashish Bose, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ritwik Das, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Liston Colaco.

