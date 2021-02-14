ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's match?

Chasing different objectives in the league, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Jamshedpur FC lock horns in a highly-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been phenomenal in the current ISL season. The Mariners have shown discipline, resilience, cohesion, and tactical intelligence in almost each and every game they have played so far.

They are second in the league table and have an opportunity to go to the top with a win over Jamshedpur FC. The Mariners are currently on a three-match winning run and head into the clash as the firm favorites.

ATK Mohun Bagan have already qualified for the playoffs. They have now set their sights on the first place in order to qualify for the AFC Champions League Group Stage 2022. Currently, Mumbai City FC occupy the top spot.

Antonio Lopez Habas' side has looked like a typical defensive unit that relies on counter-attacking movements up the pitch to score goals. They like to sit back and absorb the pressure from the opposition and move the ball quickly.

The presence of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Carl McHugh has kept the league's most lethal strikers at bay. But they will have their task cut out as they face Nerijus Valskis in their upcoming game. The Lithuanian scored twice in Jamshedpur's 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in their last meeting.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC eked out a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their previous ISL fixture. (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC had been touted as one of the favorites to finish in the top-four before the season kicked off. They have a fantastic balance of youth and experience with Owen Coyle in charge.

However, due to lack of a correct combination, Jamshedpur FC are now fighting a tough battle to keep their chances alive for a top-four finish.

The Red Miners are 6th in the standings with 21 points from 17 ISL fixtures. They have to win every single one of their remaining games to stand a realistic chance of making the top-four.

Jamshedpur FC have brought in Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, and Boris Singh Thangjam to add creativity and pace in the midfield and wings. They will look to carry the momentum from their win over Chennaiyin FC and upset the high-flying Mariners.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Jamshedpur FC have defeated ATK Mohun Bagan FC earlier in the season and will pose a challenge to Antonio Lopez Habas' side. The Mariners are a more balanced team and are high on confidence at the moment. With the top spot beckoning, ATK Mohun Bagan will be eager to get a win over the Red Miners.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC