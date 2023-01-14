ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 14, 2023

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in the penultimate fixture of Matchweek 15 of the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday (January 14) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

This will be the Mariners' first game of 2023, so they will be keen to start on a positive note. However, it will be easier said than done against a Mumbai City FC in stellar form. The Islanders have steamrolled pretty much everyone in their path and showcased their dominance against a hapless Kerala Blasters, scoring four goals in the opening 30 minutes. Meanwhile, ATK's last game was a 2-1 home win against FC Goa, with Hugo Boumous scoring the winner.

The reverse fixture between Mohun Magan and Mumbai at the Mumbai Football Arena was a 2-2 draw.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Matchweek 15, ISL 2022-23

Date: January 14, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While Mohun Bagan are one of the few sides that look like they could stop the Mumbai juggernaut, you'd have to say that the Islanders are favourites to keep their winning run going. However, Rex Buckingham would be wary of their opponents' ability, especially in front of their home fans.

Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Hugo Boumous, Greg Stewart and Dimitri Petratos are the players I feel are must-haves for this game. Greg Stewart, Hugo Boumous, and Bipin Singh are the best captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Noguera, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Dimitri Petratos

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz

