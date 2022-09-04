ATK Mohun Bagan's new signings: Full list of ATKMB’s latest players ahead of ISL 2022-23

Since the arrival of Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan have steadily shaped itself differently. The side that was known for its defensive and counter-attacking brand of football has now turned into a more possession-based approach. Hence, the Spanish gaffer needed to bring his players that suited his style ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Mariners have brought in some big names and have also let go of some. The decision to make these changes was primarily based on the performances of certain players combined with the coach's philosophy.

With the transfer window now over, ATK Mohun Bagan looks geared up to be one of the best sides in the ISL 2022-23 season.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest additions to the Green and Maroon Brigade going into the upcoming season:

#1 Vishal Kaith

With Amrinder Singh under-performing in between the sticks, it became highly likely that ATK Mohun Bagan would need a new man in the position. Amrinder's replacement in the AFC Cup, Arsh Shaikh, was too inexperienced to take on the responsibility of being the number one choice goalkeeper.

Hence, former Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith was lured to the Kolkata-based outfit. Vishal's addition to the ATKMB line-up will help the club reach newer heights in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

#2 Florentin Pogba

With the Mariners losing on a massive difference in their previous outing in the knockout stages of the AFC Cup, it was likely that the side would need to revamp their backline. Florentin Pogba was one of those names that impressed Juan Ferrando and ATK Mohun Bagan did not wait long before luring the Guinean defender to the city.

Pogba's physical presence and composure on the ball will bolster the Mariners' backline in their pursuit of international glory.

#3 Brendan Hamil

The former Melbourne Victory centre-back brings along experience of winning the AFC Champions League. His ball-carrying abilities complement his skills as a modern-day centre-back.

Hamil will add to the defensive solidity by playing alongside the likes of Pogba, Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose. It will be interesting to witness Hamil's contribution to ATK Mohun Bagan's pursuit in the 2022-23 season.

#4 Asish Rai

After winning the ISL with Hyderabad FC, Asish Rai has become one of the most interesting additions to the ATKMB squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The full-back promises agility, pace and lung-bursting runs up and down the right flank, terrorizing opposition defenders. Asish's addition will fuel Juan Ferrando's attacking ambitions going into the 2022-23 season.

#5 Ashique Kuruniyan

The former Bengaluru FC man is a versatile left winger. Ashique's flair, work rate and on-the-ball work make him one of the most lethal Indian players in the ISL.

Acquiring his services confirms ATK Mohun Bagan FC's intentions going into the 2022-23 season. It outlines the kind of football ATKMB's Spanish gaffer intends on working upon. Ashique is versatile and can also be deployed as a left wing-back and is equally threatening in the position.

#6 Dimitrios Petratos

The former Newcastle Jets man is not an out-and-out goal-scorer. However, he has a creative spark and can be deployed anywhere across the front three and also in a number 10 role. Petratos has a knack for shooting from outside the box, like his predecessors Roy Krishna and David Williams.

ATK Mohun Bagan roped in the Australian national team forward in the summer transfer window to fuel Ferrando's philosophy for the upcoming season.

#7 Lalrinliana Hnamte

Hnamte earned praise for his performances in the SC East Bengal shirt during the 2021-22 season. The young midfielder caught the attention of the ATKMB philosopher and was lured after the end of the ISL campaign.

Hnamte is a promising young talent who could bring some lethality to the squad along with a coterie of youngsters.

#8 Debnath Mondal

The young custodian joined ATKMB a day after featuring for rivals Emami East Bengal FC in a pre-season friendly against Diamond Harbor FC. The Mohun Bagan SAIL Football Academy graduate plied his trade with I-League outfit Churchill Brothers FC before making Kolkata his destination for the 2022-23 season.

ATK Mohun Bagan's full squad for the ISL 2022-23 season

Here is ATKMB's full squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Brendan Hamil, Florentin Pogba, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Asish Rai.

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Lenny Rodrigues, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Pronay Halder, Ricky Shabong, Nongomba Engson Singh.

Forwards: Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Kyan Nassiri, Fardin Ali Molla, Dimitrios Petratos.

Edited by Ankush Das