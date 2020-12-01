Do ATK Mohun Bagan have the best squad depth in the ISL?

ATK Mohun Bagan might be a new entity after their merger, but the management has more or less managed to retain the core of ATK's ISL-winning side. The team saw a string of high-profile arrivals including the arrival of the most notable Sandesh Jhingan, the towering lynchpin and undoubtedly one of India's best. The team also added the likes of Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose, giving coach Antonio Habas some excellent headaches in team selection. The club also brought back Tiri, someone who has already spent a lot of time with ATK, having represented them in 2015 and 2016 campaign and added more reinforcement in the midfield in the form of Brad Inman, who brings in some valuable experience having played in the A-League for Brisbane Roar.

ATK Mohun Bagan squad depth - The best in the ISL?

ATK Mohun Bagan have recruited a very good set of players and combine it with their existing squad they look like the most well-rounded team in the league and their performances so far are a testimony to that, the team started off from where they had left in their respective tournaments last season, getting off to a winning start against Kerala Blasters FC and following it up with a huge victory in the much awaited Kolkata Derby.

In terms of attack the team is spearheaded by star player Roy Krishna combined with David Williams and Edu Garcia up front. In the bench the team has former FC Goa's striker Manvir Singh who has the caliber to fill in the boots and academy graduate Mhammed Fardin Ali Molla.

Looking after the defense are the likes of Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Tiri and ISL Emerging Player of last season Sumit Rathi and all of them posses phenomenal abilities and have put up great performances in the past. The club hasn't completed the registration for veteran defender like John Johnson and that is another testimony to the squad depth.

The team also has a great midfield in the likes of playmaker Javi Hernandez, Pronay Halder, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh and Jayesh Rane. In addition the squad has the likes of Brad Inman, N Engson Singh, Regin Michael who add further strength to the team and also Sahil Sheikh who also had a pretty good season last time around in the I-League with Mohun Bagan.

The Green & Maroons are undoubtedly the most balanced and stacked up squad and given the sheer quality of players at their disposal they have a team that can change the complexion of any match.

#Mariners have always dominated the first #KolkataDerby fixtures of 🔝 division league and emerged victorious on all 3️⃣ occasions#JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/QjRSZA4Cyh — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) November 28, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:

Head coach: Antonio Lopez Habas

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Bradden Inman, Cark McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, N Engson Singh, Pronoy Halder, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh.

Forwards: David Williams, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna.