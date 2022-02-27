ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 27th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC in the 61st match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. The game was scheduled to be played earlier but was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed third in the points table with 31 points in 17 games. The Mariners will be looking to make it to the playoffs. They are undefeated in their previous 13 outings and are coming into this match on the back of two consecutive draws.

In their previous game, they held Odisha FC to a 1-1 draw courtesy of an equalizer from Joni Kauko in the eighth minute.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have reached the do-or-die stage of the tournament as anything less than a win would rule them out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.

They stand sixth with 26 points in 18 games and will have to win both of their matches to keep their semi-final hopes alive. In their previous fixture, they came back from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Odisha FC thanks to goals from Farooq Bhatt and Cleiton Silva.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Bengaluru FC: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Ajay Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Match 61

Date and time: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Alan Costa, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Hugo Boumous, Bruno Silva, Udanta Singh, Joni Kauko, Cleiton Silva, Liston Colaco

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Lara Sharma, Sandesh Jhingan, Pratik Chaudhari, Naorem Roshan, Namgyal Bhutia, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

