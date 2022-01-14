ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 15th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Bengaluru FC in the 61st match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s players and support staff have been in isolation for almost a week and haven’t hit the ground for training even once. Their most recent clash against Odisha FC was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Mariners' camp. It is not clear right now whether the game against Bengaluru FC will go ahead as well.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently placed fifth, having won four games while drawing three and losing two.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have also suffered due to COVID-19 after a hotel staff and one of their players tested positive for the virus. They haven’t trained for the last two days and are eagerly waiting to get back on the field for an important clash against ATKMB.

Bengaluru FC stand seventh in the points table with three wins, four draws and as many losses, having grabbed 13 points.

When the two teams last met at the GMC Athletic Stadium, the match ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

(Please note that several players have tested postive but there has been no update on their names and thus this is the best predicted line-up.)

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

Date and Time: Saturday, 15th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Hugo Boumous, Bruno Silva, Udanta Singh Cleiton Silva, Liston Colaco, David Williams

Captain: Liston Colaco. Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gurpreet Sandhu, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, A Mehta, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Prince Ibara, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-captain: Prince Ibara.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee