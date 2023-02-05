ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Recovering Bengaluru FC will travel to Kolkata to take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, February 4.

The Blues have won four matches on the trot and are eyeing a knockout berth after their late resurgence. Simon Grayson entrusted Sivasakthi Narayan with regular starts earlier in the season and now the young forward is rewarding his manager and Bengaluru FC fans. Sivasakthi has scored four goals in his last four matches and has shown no signs of stopping.

In their previous encounter, Bengaluru FC dismantled Chennaiyin FC in the first half to win 3-1. The club will be hoping to build on the victory and carry forward the momentum.

However, the Mariners are no pushovers either. They are currently in the fourth spot with 27 points but can climb to third with a victory on Sunday. Dimitri Petratos scored both goals in ATK Mohun Bagan's previous encounter to hand them the victory against Odisha FC.

The Australian striker also previously scored against Bengaluru FC this season in the reverse fixture that ended 1-0 in favor of the Green and Maroon Brigade.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met five times in the Indian Super League previously, with ATK Mohun Bagan emerging victorious on four occasions. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. The Blues are yet to win against the Mariners in the ISL.

Matches played: 5

ATKMB wins: 4

BFC wins: 0

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Dimitrios Petratos (7), Hugo Boumous (4).

BFC: Sivasakthi Narayan (4), Javi Hernandez (4).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (7).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (46), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (42).

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (546), Suresh Singh Wangjam (454).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (25), Naorem Roshan Singh (24).

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (1014), Javi Hernandez (739).

Poll : 0 votes