The moment all the players have worked towards has arrived, as the stage is set for the ultimate showdown between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the finals of ISL 2022-23 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The Blues were on the cusp of failing to secure a spot in the playoffs, picking up just 10 points from their first 12 games. However, the remarkable turnaround by Simon Grayson's men is a feat that not many in the league have achieved.

Following their heartbreaking defeat against East Bengal in late December, Bengaluru FC won their next 11 games, including a playoff victory against Kerala Blasters, to step into the semifinals.

They continued to march on in dramatic fashion when they defeated ISL Shield holders Mumbai City FC on penalties in the semifinals. As they step foot into the final at the Fatorda, they certainly have momentum behind them.

Meanwhile, their opponents ATK Mohun Bagan have battled hard to reach the grand finale. They secured two crucial wins in the league stages in the final two games to seal a spot in the playoffs.

Following a 3rd-placed finish, the Mariners overcame Odisha FC in the playoffs to set up a repeat of last season’s semifinal against Hyderabad FC. There was nothing to separate the teams after two legs, and Juan Ferrando’s side ultimately won 4-3 on penalties.

Both BFC and ATKMB have been sturdy at the back, with their defenders often rising to the occasion. Nonetheless, both sides boast massive attacking talents in their armory, so the battle should certainly live up to the hype.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Head to head

The Mariners have the advantage over the Blues in terms of their head-to-head record. In six meetings, they have emerged victorious on four occasions, while BFC have won just once.

Matches played: 6

ATKMB wins: 4

BFC wins: 1

Draw: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Top scorers this season

ATKMB: Dimitri Petratos (10), Hugo Boumous (4).

BFC: Javi Hernandez (7), Sivashakthi Narayanan (6),

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Most clean sheets this season

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (12 cleansheets in 23 games).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (7 cleansheets in 23 games).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (67 - BFC), Vishal Kaith (65 - ATKMB)

Most chances created: Dimitri Petratos (54), Javi Hernandez (41 - BFC).

Most interceptions: Asish Rai (53 - ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (37 – BFC),

Most shots: Dimitri Petratos (69 - ATKMB), Javi Hernandez (59 - BFC).

