ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2022-23 final?

You've got yourselves a thrilling final here. The much-awaited and decisive coronation day of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season is upon us as ATK Mohun Bagan prepares to meet Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

Nobody would have believed that these two sides would make it all the way to the final a couple of months back. Such has been their excellent resurgence to get one step closer to glory.

Bengaluru FC, who were scrambling in the bottom half of the table, won 11 games on the trot and lost one to move an inch closer to their second ISL trophy in four years. Simon Grayson's tactical changes have led to the belief that the players are about to hit the jackpot. They knocked out League Shield winner Mumbai City FC in the ISL semi-finals via penalties.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan entered the ISL final by beating Hyderabad FC on penalties as well. ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, who arguably have the best defense in the league, marshaled the goalpost by not letting in a goal for 210 minutes over two legs before beating them on spot-kicks.

Although the Maroons have blown hot and cold this campaign, big-game players such as Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, and Manvir Singh could make a huge difference.

Despite Bengaluru FC's ferocious form of late, ATK Mohun Bagan cannot be written off. An intriguing contest awaits at the Fatorda tonight.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match details | ISL final 2022-23

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 final

Date and time: March 18, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be live telecast on Star Sports channels from 7.30 pm IST.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Streaming details

Disney+ Hotstar holds the streaming rights for the ISL final between the two fascinating sides.

