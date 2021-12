ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 11th, 2021

Match 25 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see ATK Mohun Bagan take on Chennaiyin FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan come into this fixture following two back-to-back losses and will look to get back to winning ways but face a solid Chennaiyin FC who are undefeated in their three matches.

In terms of team news, Chennaiyin FC’s Rafael Crivellaro will be unavailable for the clash as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh; Pritam Kotal; Liston Colaco; Deepak Tangri; Lenny Rodrigues; Manvir Singh; Hugo Boumous; Joni Kauko; Roy Krishna

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Singh

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC.

Date & Time: December 11, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Reagan Singh, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Jerry Lalrinzuala, , Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna. Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Vishal Kaith, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri; Lenny Rodrigues, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Ariel Borysiuk, Rahim Singh, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Manvir Singh

Captain: Vladimir Koman. Vice-captain: Manvir Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar