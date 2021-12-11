ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know 

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on Matchday 25 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday.

Chennaiyin, managed by Bozidar Bandovic, is the only unbeaten team in ISL Season 8 so far. With two victories and a tie, they have earned seven points from three matches to be placed in fifth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan find themselves in new terrain, having suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Mumbai City FC & Jamshedpur FC. They are currently sixth in the points table with six points to their name.

ATKMB vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The Marina Machans squared off against ATK Mohun Bagan twice last season. The Mariners have emerged victorious once, while the other fixture ended in a stalemate. They last met in January 2021 where ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

Matches Played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Chennaiyin wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6)

Chennaiyin FC: Isma (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 59, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most passes: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Carl Mchugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 792, Lenny Rorigues (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 750, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720

Most Tackles: Carl Mchugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 109, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 99

Most interceptions: Pritam Kotal (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 46, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 36, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 35

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee