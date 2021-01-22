ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's match?

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a comfortable 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the 66th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. In a game that only saw a few half chances till stoppage time, David Williams turned out to be the super-sub for ATK Mohun Bagan by breaching a determined Marina Machans’ defense.

Chennaiyin FC got a couple of early set-piece opportunities but they failed to come up with a proper delivery on both occasions. They could have taken the lead in the 9th minute after Carl McHugh lost the ball to Esmael Goncalves. Esmael Goncalves, who is also known as Isma, passed the ball to Rahim Ali but the youngster’s shot went wide of the target.

A while later, ATK Mohun Bagan got a good chance but Manvir Singh’s cross was over-hit with Roy Krishna running across to the far post. Center-back Tiri came up with a nice pass to Edu Garcia who then headed it into the box. Javi Hernandez got to it and produced a volley but Chennaiyin FC’s keeper Vishal Kaith came up with a fine save.

After the cooling break, Manvir Singh whipped in a cross following a Pritam Kotal throw-in but Reagan Singh cleared the danger after Vishal Kaith failed to push it away properly.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half well with a Reagan Singh cross putting Arindam Bhattacharja in a spot of bother. However, ATK Mohun Bagan somehow managed to survive. Just like the first half, Chennaiyin FC got a few early free-kicks but the Mariners defended it pretty well.

After the hour mark, Roy Krishna got across to a long ball and tried to cross it to the center but Enes Sipovic cleared it comfortably. ATK Mohun Bagan’s momentum only grew as the game moved into the last quarter of the game. After Memo Moura pulled Chennaiyin FC out of trouble with an interception off Javi Hernandez, Vishal Kaith made a fantastic save off a stinging free-kick from the Spaniard.

With the Chennaiyin FC manager Csaba Laszlo making a few defensive substitutions, it looked likely that the game will end as a draw. However, the Mariners nicked the game at the death as David Williams headed it past Vishal Kaith from a Javi Hernandez corner-kick. The Marina Machans’ defending was pretty questionable as Williams was left unmarked. This goal turned out to be the fifth time that Chennaiyin FC conceded from a corner-kick this season.

Chennaiyin FC could have equalized a few minutes later as a long ball was headed onto an empty net by Enes Sipovic. However, Tiri saved his keeper Arindam Bhattacharja the blushes with a terrific clearance. With that nerve-wracking moment out of the way, ATK Mohun Bagan managed to registered a narrow 1-0 victory.

ISL 2020-21, ATK-MB vs CFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

David Williams (on the left) has always been a man for the 'big' moments. Courtesy: ISL

Australian forward David Williams was named as the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his match-winning goal. Williams didn’t start the game but he made an immediate impression after coming on in the 67th minute.

Despite not starting most games, Williams has worked hard and has even scored two goals now which reflects the strong mentality of the Mariners’ squad.