ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash 

FC Goa, after securing a thrilling 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC, will travel to Kolkata to take on injury-plagued ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday, December 28.

The Gaurs had their two-game winning streak halted by the Juggernauts in their most recent outing. But Carlos Pena's team showed great resilience to come back twice to claim a point against Jamshedpur FC.

The Mariners, on the other hand, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of bottom-placed NorthEast United FC. Before the game, the Highlanders had lost 10 straight matches. But a depleted ATK Mohun Bagan were defeated 1-0 in the outing.

The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, FC Goa cruised to a 3-0 victory with goals from Aibanbha Dohling, Fares Arnaout, and Noah Sadaoui.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other on five previous occasions in the ISL. The Mariners enjoy a superior record over the Gaurs, having won three games and drawn the other one. But the last time the two sides locked horns in the league, FC Goa emerged victorious.

Matches played: 5

ATKMB wins: 3

FCG wins: 1

Draws: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATKMB: Liston Colaco (8), Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh (6).

FCG: Jorge Ortiz (8), Airam Cabrera (6), Devendra Murgaonkar (2).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Clean Sheets from the previous ISL season

ATKMB: Amrinder Singh (6).

FCG: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB - 57), Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (FCG - 27).

Most Passes: Tiri (ATKMB - 929), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1049).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (ATKMB - 94), Edu Bedia (FCG - 35).

Most touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1219), Edu Bedia (FCG - 1504).

Also Read: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Poll : 0 votes