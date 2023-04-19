ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Player ratings for the Mariners| Hero Super Cup 2023

ATK Mohun Bagan lost to FC Goa 0-1 in their third and final group-stage game of the Super Cup 2023 in Kerala on Monday (April 18).

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the Super Cup having won the ISL title, beating Bengaluru FC in the finals.

FC Goa didn't have a good season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Both sides were out of the Super Cup as Jamshedpur FC secured their semi-final spot. Group C of the Super Cup had ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala. Jamshedpur qualified for the semi-finals, having won all their games in the group stage.

With just pride at play, both sides started the game with the motive of scoring an early goal. Neither side, though, were able to score a goal in the early stages of the game.

Dimitri Petratos created a good chance for Ashique Kuruniyan but the winger failed to convert the chance.

ATK Mohun Bagan's defense did well in the first half to keep a check on FC Goa's attacks.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Juan Ferrando made a couple of changes in the second half with the hope of winning the game.

FC Goa kept playing a good brand of football while venturing forward in search of a goal.

Fares Arnaout finally scored in the 89th minute after Vishal Kaith spilt the ball from a corner. Fares made no mistake in heading the ball into an empty net.

The game ended with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in favor of FC Goa.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of ATK Mohun Bagan:

ATK Mohun Bagan player ratings

Vishal had a poor game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Vishal Kaith (5): It was due to Vishal Kaith's silly error that FC Goa scored the goal today. Overall, it wasn't a good performance from Kaith.

Slavko Damjanovic (6): Slavko had a decent game while on the pitch. He made some good interceptions.

Carl McHugh (6.5): Carl worked hard during the entire game. He was constantly moving forward to help his side in attack while managing to shield his defenders.

Subhasish Bose (5.5): Subhasish Bose didn't have the best of games today as he was often beaten by the Gaurs' attackers. He also couldn't help his side in attack much.

Hnamte (6): Hnamte played in a rather unusual position and tried his best to cope with the expectations. He made a few errors and couldn't help his side much in attack.

Ashique Kuruniyan (6): Ashique probably had the first good chance of the game but failed to utilize it. Overall, he didn't have a good game.

Liston Colaco (5): Liston had a poor game as he failed to do what was expected from him. He also couldn't get involved in the game much.

Glan Martins (5.5): Glan had a tough game today. He was busy trying to stop the FC Goa attackers and did commit a few mistakes.

Kiyan had a poor game today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

Kiyan Nassri (5): Kiyan had a quiet game and couldn't do much. He often looked out of place and his link-up play wasn't the best.

Federico Gallego (5.5): Gallego was not his usual self today as he failed to create chances for his side. He was busy trying to gain control of the midfield.

Dimitri Petratos (6.5): Dimitri was one of the better players for ATK Mohun Bagan today. He could have done better with his set-piece deliveries.

Substitutes

Putea (5): Putea came on in the second half and didn't have a good game. He couldn't impact the game much.

Hugo Boumous (5): Hugo had a poor game and made some rash tackles during his time on the pitch.

Sumit Rathi (5): Sumit came on late to replace Glan and didn't have much to do.

Tiri (5.5): Tiri returned from injury during this Super Cup and hasn't been in the best of form. He needs time to regain match fitness.

Mavir Singh (5): Manvir failed to score today. He did get a chance in the dying moments of the game but failed to utilize it.

