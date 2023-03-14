ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: 3 Things we learned |ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Hyderabad FC 4-3 on penalties after the score remained 0-0 till the end of extra time, in the second leg of the second semi-final of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on Monday (March 13). The first leg of the second semi-final ended 0-0.

Neither side came into the game with any sort of advantage and it could be seen purely as a single knockout game along with the fact that the away goal rule has been scrapped.

Both sides had everything to play for as a spot in the finals beckoned the winner of the game today. The winner of today's game would have been face Bengaluru FC in the finals.

The hosts ATK Mohun Bagan started the game on a positive note as they created the majority of early chances in the game.

Md Yasir made an attempt on goal in the 10th minute but failed to trouble Vishal Kaith.

Manvir Singh's header in the 18th minute went straight to the keeper.

Manvir Singh's shot from outside the box rattled the crossbar in the 23rd minute.

Hyderabad FC failed to trouble the Mariners' goal for much of the remainder of the first half.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

Hyderabad FC started the second half by creating some half chances but nothing came of it.

Hugo Boumous had a stunning volleyed attempt at goal in the 57th minute, but Gurmeet made a stunning save to deny ATK Mohun Bagan the opening goal.

Slavko Damjanovic could have given ATK Mohun Bagan the lead from a Dimitri Petratos free-kick but failed to connect with it properly in the 82nd minute.

The scoreboard at full-time in regulation time read 0-0. After 180 minutes of football, nothing could separate the sides, and the match moved to extra time.

The extra-time proceedings had a rather slow start to it, with both teams showing visible signs of fatigue after a grueling 90 minutes of intense football.

Lalrinliana Hnamte made an audacious attempt at goal in the 98th minute, but it missed the target by a whisker.

The second half of extra time didn't see much happening as both sides failed to change the scoreboard.

After extra time, the scoreboard read 0-0 and the game went to penalty shootouts.

Javier Sivero's attempt was saved by Vishal Kaith and Bartholomew Ogbeche hit the post for Hyderabad FC. Brendan Hamil missed for ATK Mohun Bagan. Pritam Kotal converted for the Mariners in the penultimate kick to secure the final's berth for ATK Mohun Bagan.

With a win today, ATK Mohun Bagan will face Bengaluru FC in the finals of the ISL 2022-23 season in Goa.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 Hyderabad FC delivered one of their worst performances this season

HFC played a dull game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Super League over the past few seasons. They have showcased an eye-catching brand of football and have more often than not paid results.

Today, though, the Nizams looked like fish out of the water as they had a tough time dealing with ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks.

Even though they managed to keep a clean sheet for the entire duration of the two legs in the semi-finals. But it has been their attacking powers that have seen them win games along with a steady defense.

They did have the best defense during the league stage, but they were also one of the most free-flowing attacking sides.

In the semi-final, first leg and today, the Nizams failed to show their attacking side properly.

Today they had less of the ball, something that is unusual. They also managed to get just one shot on target and just four off target.

Overall, this didn't look like the Hyderabad FC side that we were accustomed to seeing throughout the season.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan's dominating style helped them reach the finals

Hugo's moves kept Hyderabad FC busy in defense (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan didn't have the best of starts to the season but managed to get themselves in order as the season progressed.

Today, they showcased intent right from kickoff and managed to put Hyderabad FC under immense pressure. They had more of the ball and way more chances compared to the Nizams. They hit the crossbar and also came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

Their defense was also rock solid today and didn't give the Nizams much space to operate in.

The way their midfield operated today was praiseworthy as they won most of the second balls and created numerous openings.

#1 Hyderabad FC's big guns perform in the vanishing act

Ogbeche failed to perform today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC have been reliant on their star players to get them the victory. Today, though, their star players performed the vanishing act to perfection. Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has been Nizam's go-to man for goals, was poor today. He also failed to convert his penalty in the shootout which cost Hyderabad FC the game.

Javier Siverio, the other foreign striker for Hyderabad FC, also had a poor game and he too missed his penalty in the shootouts.

Apart from their debacle in the shootouts, the star players failed to impact the game during the 120 minutes of football played, and sometimes it did make us wonder if they were even on the pitch.

A decisive factor for ATK Mohun Bagan was the way their star players performed in today's game and managed to turn the game.

Manuel Marquez will hope his stars get their form back during the upcoming Super Cup. Juan Ferrando will hope his star players manage to put in another superb performance in the finals.

