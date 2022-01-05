ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 5th, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Hyderabad FC in the 50th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 5th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan are now unbeaten in their last four games. They come into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over FC Goa which saw them climb to fourth in the points table.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have been one of the most consistent sides so far, finding themselves in the second spot with 15 points. They started their season with a loss against Chennaiyin FC but have remained undefeated since. Hyderabad have performed admirably this season and are coming into this game after a comprehensive 6-1 win over Odisha FC.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Date and Time: Wednesday, 5th January 2022 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Edu Garcia, Joao Victor, Roy Krishna, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Amrinder Singh, Juanan, Carl Mchugh, Tiri, Deepak Tangri, Hitesh Sharma, Aniket Jadhav, Havuer Siverio-Toro, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Deepak Tangri

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee