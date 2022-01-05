ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in Match 50 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The clash of heavyweights will unravel at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

The winner of the encounter will be catapulted to the top of the table. ATK Mohun Bagan have now extended their unbeaten run to four matches after their initial struggles at the start of the season. Although new head coach Juan Ferrando is still in the process of instilling his ideology into the players, ATK Mohun Bagan undoubtedly remain a force to be reckoned with.

The Mariners came away with a 2-1 victory against FC Goa in their most recent match and are currently fourth in the table with 14 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are one of the most in-form teams in the league. They opened their season with a loss against Chennaiyin FC but have remained undefeated for seven games since. The Nizams come into the game on the back of a 6-1 routing of Odisha FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-head

The two sides have previously squared off on only two occasions, with both fixtures ending in a draw.

Matches played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 0

Hyderabad wins: 0

Draws: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan: News from the ATK Mohun Bagan camp is mostly positive without any major injuries. Subhashish Bose is the only one who is doubtful for the game but is recovering well.

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams have no fresh injury concerns.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

This fixture truly defines a clash of heavyweights. Both teams are quite equally matched in terms of quality. But Hyderabad FC might slightly edge the Mariners in terms of form.

For Hyderabad FC, Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is leading the attack, has been firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan have found a potent goal-scorer in Liston Colaco.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 Hyderabad FC

