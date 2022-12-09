ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in their ninth game of the ISL 2022-23 season today (December 8th). It was also Jamshedpur FC's ninth game of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan have had an average start to the season compared to their standards. The Mariners came into the game having been fourth in the points table and won their previous game against Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC, who were last season's league shield winners, have had a poor start to the season. The Red Miners came into the game having been 10th in the points table, having lost their previous game to Kerala Blasters.

The game started with both sides trying to score an early goal. The match turned into a boxing bout as both sides tried to hit the other with some quick attacks. However, failed to convert the few chances they created.

The second half started with both sides trying to score a goal and take the upper hand in the game.

Both sides were guilty of wasting the few chances they created. The Mariners and the Red Miners made some crucial goalline saves to keep the scores tied.

ATK Mohun Bagan earned a late penalty in the 90th minute. Peter Hartley fouled Hugo Boumous inside the box and the referee didn't hesitate to point to the spot. Boumous made no mistake in converting from the penalty spot to score the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

With a win today, ATK Mohun Bagan moved to third in the points table while Jamshedpur FC remained 10th.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game:

#3 Jamshedpur FC keep on losing

JET failed to get a goal today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC have had a horrendous start to the ISL 2022-23 season. Last season's League Shield winners started this year's campaign with the aim of being the first side ever to retain the League Shield.

However, with today's defeat, they have now lost six consecutive games.

Reaching the playoffs from the stage they are in is not impossible, but it will be an ardent task.

Aidy Boothroyd has seen all his plans go for a toss. The Red Miners haven't played bad football this season, but have failed to produce the desired results. They have also been unlucky at times.

They signed Rafael Crivellaro in place of Wellington Priori. Crivellaro, who took the field after nearly two years today, showcased why he is so highly rated.

It looks like it's only a matter of time before Jamshedpur FC's forwards start scoring goals, but they need to sort out their defensive woes. Peter Hartley's foul on Boumous inside the box was rather unnecessary and that cost his side the game. Small incidents like these have cost Jamshedpur FC dearly this season.

#2 A tale of two Vishals

Vishal Kaith was brilliant today (Image courtesy: ATKMB Media)

Vishal Kaith of ATK Mohun Bagan and Vishal Yadav of Jamshedpur FC were the names of the two goalkeepers in action today. The latter made his ISL debut in the clash.

Yadav will have a debut to remember today. He first made his debut in the iconic VYBK in Kolkata against one of the strongest sides in the league. He was superb during the game today, making seven saves and two clearances.

He could have been the Man of the Match had Jamshedpur FC not conceded a penalty and a late goal. Vishal Yadav had a commanding presence today and marshaled his defense well.

Vishal Kaith, meanwhile, was also one of the most influential players today, making three crucial saves. Those saves were brilliant and decided the fate of the game. Had Kaith failed to make even one of those saves, then it could have been a different story today.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan won their third consecutive game 1-0

Hugo was instrumental in keeping ATKMB's winning run going (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a big blow midway through the season when Joni Kauko was ruled out for the season due to injury. It was a big blow for the Mariners as Kauko was the pivot in midfield through which ATK Mohun Bagan ran their show.

After the injury to the midfielder, ATK Mohun Bagan's performance dipped but they have managed to secure three consecutive 1-0 victories.

They have defeated Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in their last three games and these results will boost Juan Ferrando's morale.

The Mariners need to improve the quality of their performances if they are to maintain this winning streak. Their performances during these three games haven't been up to the standards expected from them.

Poll : 0 votes