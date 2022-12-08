ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping to stick with the winning formula against the Red Miners.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday, December 8. Both sides are in search of three points for different reasons.

Juan Ferrando's side are firmly in contention for the ISL shield, as they are five points behind the leaders Mumbai City FC having a played a game less. The Mariners bounced back with back-to-back wins against Hyderabad and Bengaluru FC after a 0-3 away loss to FC Goa.

Aiyd Boothroyd's Jamshedpur have strengthened their side by signing former Chennaiyin FC playmaker Rafael Crivellaro. However, the Brazilian is unlikely to feature against the Kolkata giants on Thursday. The Red Miners will be hoping for a turnaround after five straight losses.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head:

Jamshedpur FC hold the edge in the head-to-head statistics with three victories, while ATK Mohun Bagan have tasted the victory once.

Total games: 4

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 0

Jamshedpur wins: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Top scorers this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (4); Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous (2); Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose (1).

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu (2); Jay Thomas, Peter Hartley, Boris Singh, Ishan Pandita (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Most cleansheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (3 in 8 games)

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (1 in 8 games)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 Indian Super League contest

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (24 in 8 games)

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (509 in 8 games)

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (291 in 8 games)

Poll : 0 votes