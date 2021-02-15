ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's match?

ATK Mohun Bagan jumped to the top of the table with a slender 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC in the 93rd match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Season at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Roy Krishna’s goal helped ATK Mohun Bagan move to 36 points from 17 matches. They now have two more points than Mumbai City FC, who have a game in hand.

The match got off to a quiet start as both teams resorted to long balls which were dealt with quite easily.

Jamshedpur FC did get a free-kick in the third minute but Aitor Monroy’s delivery lacked the necessary elevation.

In the 7th minute, ATK Mohun Bagan had a penalty appeal when Roy Krishna went down after a collision with Peter Hartley.

Aussie David Williams played a nice through ball to Krishna but Hartley got to the ball first, which is why the penalty was not given.

The Red Miners got another set-piece soon enough but Monroy wasted the chance by failing to beat a one-man wall in Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Pritam Kotal sent in a quality cross for Williams but his header deflected off a defender and ended up safely in TP Rehenesh’s hands.

The game got scrappy once again before Len Doungel missed a decent chance for Jamshedpur FC. Alex Lima delivered a cross to the far post but Len headed it wide off the target.

At the other end, Subhasish Bose whipped the ball beyond the far post but Krishna couldn’t reach on time.

Advertisement

Soon after that, a diagonal cross was played for Marcelinho but the Brazilian only found the side-netting with his strike.

After cooling break, Len produced a testing cross into the middle but Arindam Bhattacharja stepped across and pushed the ball away to safety.

Red Miners custodian Rehenesh also did superbly to save a powerful shot from David Williams, who made a good run to meet Sandesh Jhingan’s through ball.

Just on the stroke of half-time, Jhingan missed ATK Mohun Bagan's best chance as he failed to connect with a free header from Marcelinho’s corner-kick.

ATK Mohun Bagan started positively in the second-half with David Williams getting to the byline and working out a cut-back pass but Stephen Eze cleared it for a corner.

The pacy Manvir Singh raced down the right flank and produced a fantastic cross but Laldinliana Renthlei came up with another crucial clearance.

Midfielder Carl McHugh released Marcelinho behind the Jamshedpur FC back-line and the latter came up with a low cross to Roy Krishna.

Advertisement

A number of defenders quickly surrounded Krishna but the Fijian still managed to take a step and test Rehenesh.

Out of nowhere, Isaac Vanmalsawma’s cross was almost turned in by a Nerijus Valskis header but Arindam made the save of the match by making a full-stretch dive.

Just as the match was meandering to a tame draw, Roy Krishna found the back of the net in the 85th minute with a clinical finish.

The finish wasn’t easy as David Williams' through ball forced the prolific ATK Mohun Bagan forward to run to the left side of the box.

That goal proved enough for the side to register yet another typical 1-0 victory.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Roy Krishna's goal ensured that ATK Mohun Bagan have now taken 18 points through 1-0 wins. Courtesy: ISL

It came as no surprise that Roy Krishna bagged the ‘Hero of the Match’ award for his match-winning goal. The strike took his overall goal tally to 13 for the season as he moved past Igor Angulo, who has 12 goals from 13 matches.

Like the rest of the ATK Mohun Bagan team, Krishna also worked his socks off before and after the goal.

Advertisement

He even tried to convert a half-chance in the 68th minute but TP Rehenesh saved the shot.

Eventually when the chance came his way, the 33-year-old produced a fantastic first-time finish.