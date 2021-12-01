ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 1st, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC in match 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Wednesday, December 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan have continued their exceptional form from last season, winning both their games of the season so far which sees them sit at the top of the points table. They defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 on the opening day of the season courtesy of a brace by Hugo Boumous and a goal each by Roy Krishna and Liston Colaco.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their form in the following game with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over SC East Bengal. All three goals came inside the first 23 minutes with Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco finding the back of the net. They will now aim to extend their winning run to three matches and hold their dominance at the top.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai City FC have won one and lost one and are currently placed sixth in the table. They started their campaign with a 3-0 win over FC Goa but couldn’t manage to carry on their form in the next game, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute, they couldn’t manage to hold on to it as Hyderabad FC went on to score three goals and won their first-ever game against Mumbai City FC.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Rana, Ricky Shabong, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Soosai Raj, Lenny Rodrigues, Kiyan Nassiri, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Kiyan Giri

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC

Date: December 1, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke Listonon Colaco, Roy Krishna, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo

Captain - Roy Krishna, Vice-captain - Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Nawaz,Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Mohamed Rakip, Carl McHugh, Cassio Gabriel, Manvir Singh, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Hugo Bumous, Rowllin Borges

Captain - Hugo Bumous, Vice-captain - Carl McHugh

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava