ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 contest? 

ATK Mohun Bagan will host table-toppers Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, January 14.

The visitors will want to extend their lead at the top after Hyderabad FC dropped points against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday. Juan Ferrando's side, however, will be hoping to close the gap between themselves and Mumbai to seven points, with a game in hand.

Although the Mariners are currently fourth in the league table, they have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring only 17 times in 12 league games. On the other hand, they have the second-best defensive record in the league after Hyderabad FC, having conceded just 12 goals.

It will be interesting to see how the Kolkata giants approach this game, given the free-flowing football of Mumbai City.

With his side placed at the top of the league table, Des Buckingham has committed his future to MCFC until 2025. The Islanders have found the back of the net 30 times in their previous eight games and are the top scorers in the league by some distance.

Mumbai have also been secure at the back with only 13 goals conceded so far, the third lowest in the 2022-23 ISL season.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022/23 season.

Date and time: January 14, 7:30PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Telecast details

The game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on Star Sports channels from 7:30PM IST on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Streaming details

Live streaming of the highly anticipated game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

