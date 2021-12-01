ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

The top two teams from the previous season will cross swords when ATK Mohun Bagan FC meet Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The Mariners are atop the points table with six points from two matches. Meanwhile, the Islanders have three points from two games and sit sixth.

Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal 4-2 and 3-0 respectively, and are high on confidence coming into this game. Meanwhile, Mumbai City steamrolled FC Goa 3-0 in their first game before losing 3-1 to Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have played Mumbai City FC three times so far. The Islanders have come out on top on every single occasion, with the most recent clash between the two teams being the ISL 2020-21 final.

The erstwhile ATKFC side played Mumbai City FC on 14 occasions before the merger with Mohun Bagan FC. The two teams won five games apiece, whle four were drawn.

Matches played between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: 3.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 0

Mumbai City FC wins: 3

Draws: 0

Matches played between ATKFC vs Mumbai City FC: 14

ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 5

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Draws: 4

ATK Mohun Bagan FC form: W-W

Mumbai CIty FC form: W-L.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Tiri has not played yet due to lack of match fitness. The Spaniard will have to pass fitness tests to make his way to the squad for this game.

Mumbai CIty FC

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy continues to be unavailable because of the injury he sustained in his team's season opener against Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC are the defending champions of ISL. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are in good form, and should be able to overcome a revamped Mumbai Ciy FC side. The Islanders are one of the decent teams in the league, but they are certainly not as good as they were in the previous season.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC.

Edited by Bhargav