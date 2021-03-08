ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before 2020-21 ISL second leg semi-finals

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will cross swords in the second leg of their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. David Williams broke the deadlock for the Mariners in the 34th minute before Idrissa Sylla equalized for the Highlanders in the dying embers of the game.

NorthEast United FC have never reached the playoffs. ATK Mohun Bagan's manager, Antonio Habas, meanwhile, previously guided the erstwhile ATK outfit to the title twice.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head

After the merger between ATK FC and Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC have played ATKMB only thrice. While ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious by a margin of 2-0 in the first meeting, the Highlanders turned the tables in their next showdown with a 2-1 win.

The third face-off between the two sides was their semi-final first leg match.

ATK Mohun Bagan win: 1

NorthEast United FC win: 1

Draw: 1

Advertisement

Top goalscorers of the season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna - 14

NorthEast United FC: Luis Machado - 7

Clean sheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya - 10

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 3, Gurmeet - 2

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharya - 50 (ATKMB), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury - 212 (NEUFC)

Most Passes: Carl McHugh - 706 (ATKMB), Lalengmawia - 778 (NEUFC)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 41 (ATKMB), Khassa Camara - 48 (NEUFC)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh - 97 (ATKMB), Khassa Camara - 105 (NEUFC)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal - 1064 (ATKMB), Khassa Camara - 1006 (NEUFC)

Most Assists: Roy Krishna - 5 (ATKMB), Federico Gallego - 6 (NEUFC)

Most Shots: Roy Krishna - 58 (ATKMB), Luis Machado - 44 (NEUFC)