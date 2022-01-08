ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will face Odisha FC in Match 53 of the Hero ISL 2021-22 at PJN Stadium Fatorda on Saturday in what promises to be an entertaining contest.

ATK Mohun Bagan are undefeated under new coach Juan Ferrando. With 15 points from nine matches, ATK Mohun Bagan are currently third in the rankings. They trail Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC by a single point. A victory over Odisha FC will propel them to the top of the table.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are placed seventh with 13 points from nine games. They are coming off a stunning 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous match. Of late, the club are in a good run of form and will be hoping to keep it going in the upcoming games.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan have squared off against Odisha FC twice, with the former winning on both. The two sides last met in February 2021 when ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious by a 4-1 scoreline.

Matches Played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 59, Arshdeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64

Most passes: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Lenny Rodrigues (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 750, Jacob Tratt (Odisha FC) - 634, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 538

Most Tackles: Carl Mchugh (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 109, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 74

Also Read Article Continues below

Most interceptions: Pritam Kotal (ATK Mohun Bagan) - 46, Gaurav Bora (Odisha FC) - 38

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee