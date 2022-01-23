ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will face Odisha FC in the rescheduled match 53 of the Hero ISL 2021-22 at PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday in what promises to be an entertaining contest.

Under new gaffer Juan Ferrando, the Mariners side are undefeated. The Kolkata-based outfit are currently seventh in the standings, with 15 points after nine matches. They trail Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC by two points.

With two games remaining, a win on Sunday would move them into the top four.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, sit sixth in the table with 16 points from 11 games. In their most recent encounter, the Juggernauts defeated NorthEast United 2-0 with goals from Aridai Suarez and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Both teams are on the verge of making significant strides towards their season goals, and are one win away from breaking into the top four.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

The Mariners have squared off against Odisha FC twice, with the former winning on both occasions.

The two sides last met in February 2021 when the Mariners emerged victorious by a 4-1 scoreline.

Matches Played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 0

Top goalscorers in the current ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Liston Colaco (Five goals in nine matches), Hugo Boumous (Five goals in nine matches)

Odisha FC: Aridai Suarz (Five goals in ten matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (One cleansheet in nine matches)

Odisha FC: Kamalajit Singh (one cleansheet in nine matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Kamalajit Singh - 26 (OFC), Amrinder Singh - 23(ATKMB)

Most Passes: Victor Mongil - 400 (OFC), Hugo Bumous - 329 (ATKMB)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal - 26 (ATKMB), Hector Ramirez- 17 (OFC)

Most Tackles: Joni Kauko - 35 (ATKMB), Henry Antonay - 31 (OFC)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar