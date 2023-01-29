ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Player ratings for the Kalinga Warriors | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday, 28 January with the help of a brace from Australian striker Dimitri Petratos.

It was a crucial game for both sides as they are in contention for the playoff spots.

ATK Mohun Bagan were fifth in the points table before the game began and their last result was a 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC.

Odisha FC were seventh in the points table before the game began as Bengaluru FC won the early kickoff to dethrone the Kalinga Warriors from the sixth spot. Their previous result was a 3-1 loss to Bengaluru FC.

The game started with the hosts taking the lead in the 3rd minute when Dimitri Petratos scored after Hugo Boumous played the ball into his path. A deflection off Osama Malik meant Narender Gahlot was unable to clear the ball before it found its way to Petratos.

After taking the lead, the Mariners took control of the game and created some good chances which they failed to convert. Odisha FC tried hard to score the equalizer but weren't able to do anything substantial.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Mariners.

In the second half, Juan Ferrando's side tried hard to increase their lead, but neither team was able to find another goal.

Dimitri Petratos finally scored in the 80th minute as he converted an Asish Rai cross to secure the victory for ATK Mohun Bagan.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan. With the win, they moved into third place in the points table.

Here's a look at Odisha FC's player ratings.

Odisha FC player ratings:

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder didn't have the best of games on Saturday as he was caught out of position on a couple of occasions. He made three saves in the game.

Narender Gahlot (5): Gahlot had a lot of issues dealing with ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks. He was often beaten and failed to help his side in attack.

Carlos Delgado (5.5): Carlos tried hard to stop the Mariners' attacks but didn't have much success in doing so. He failed to keep tabs on Boumous.

Sahil Panwar (6): Panwar tried his best in defense for Odisha FC. He also helped his side in attack when he could. He made one tackle and three clearances during the game.

Osama Malik (5): Osama failed to deal with Petratos. A miscued clearance from him helped ATK Mohun Bagan score the opening goal. He was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Raynier Fernandes (5): Fernandes was substituted in the 20th minute due to injury.

Saul Crespo (6.5): Saul did his best to control the midfield and give his side options in attack. Saul created two chances and made two crucial interceptions during the game.

Thoiba Singh (5.5): Thoiba wasn't able to help Odisha FC control the midfield. He failed to deal with Boumous and Carl McHugh.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5.5): Jerry had a disappointing game and didn't deliver good crosses into the box. His performance will be a cause of concern for Josep Gombau.

Diego Mauricio (5.5): Diego was a shadow of his usual self for Odisha FC. He failed to convert the few chances that came his way.

Mauricio didn't have a good game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Nandhakumar Sekar (5.5): Nandhakumar failed to trouble the ATK Mohun Bagan defense and also failed to track back to help his full-back. He had just one shot on target during the game.

Substitutes

Nikhil Prabhu (5): Prabhu replaced Thoiba in the 62nd minute. He wasn't very impactful during his time on the pitch.

Isaac Chhakchhuak (6): Isaac replaced Raynier early on during the game and had a decent performance with four out of six long balls completed.

Pedro Martin (5): Pedro replaced Osama in the 62nd minute, but he failed to change the game's dynamic.

Isak Vanlalruatfela (5): Vanlalruatfela replaced Jerry in the second half. His introduction to the game made no great difference for Odisha FC.

Aniket Jadhav (5): Aniket replaced Nandha in the 62nd minute and was poor during his time on the pitch. He failed to do anything meaningful.

Poll : 0 votes