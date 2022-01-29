ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 29th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on SC East Bengal in the 75th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Saturday, 29th January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

ATK Mohun Bagan missed out on nearly three weeks of play owing to COVID-19 outbreak within their camp. They finally hit the ground running against Odisha FC last Sunday and were held to a goalless draw.

The team is currently on a six-game unbeaten run which includes two wins and four draws. The Mariners are now placed eighth in the table with 16 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal’s hopes of finishing in the top four are almost over. They are still placed at the bottom of the points table with just a win, while losing and drawing on six occasions each.

After grabbing their maiden win of the season over FC Goa, SC East Bengal fell short once again against Hyderabad FC, who hammered them 4-0 in their previous outing.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, ATK Mohun Bagan came out on top with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Match 75

Date and time: Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Click here to know more about today's ISL match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Adil Khan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri,Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique,Carl McHugh , Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Captain: Manvir Singh | Vice-captain: David Williams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Ankit Mukherjee, Amarjit Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Bomous, Wahengbam Angousana, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Liston Colaco, Antonio Persovic

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Liston Colaco | Vice-captain: Tiri.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee